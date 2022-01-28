Governor Abbott Statement On Houston Police Department Shooting

TEXAS, January 28 - January 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after it was reported that three members of the Houston Police Department were shot in the line of duty:

"The state of Texas grieves at the news of yet another violent attack on our law enforcement officers, this time on three members of the Houston Police Department who were shot this afternoon while serving their community. Violence against the police will never be tolerated in the Lone Star State. The State of Texas will ensure that the City of Houston and the Houston Police Department have the resources and support they need to ensure swift justice for the perpetrator. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers who were shot and injured, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement who serve and protect our communities across the state."