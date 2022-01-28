Westbound I-10 closure set this weekend from SR 143 to I-17

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time when westbound Interstate 10 is closed between State Route 143 and Interstate 17 this weekend (Jan. 28-31) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10, as well as the on-ramps to westbound I-10 at 40th and 32nd streets, Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also will be closed. The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue and westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Crews will repair pavement and shift a section of the work zone for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

When westbound I-10 reopens following this weekend’s work, drivers will see that travel lanes between SR 143 and I-17 have shifted from the outside shoulder toward the center median. The work-zone shift will create space for crews to conduct utility and drainage work without needing to close or restrict travel lanes. Throughout February, workers will relocate a 66-inch storm drain and extend a city of Phoenix 12-inch waterline encasement sleeve.

The following detours will be in place when westbound I-10 is closed this weekend:

Drivers on westbound I-10 from the southeast Valley can use northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers can also consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach westbound Loop 202 and travel beyond the I-10 closure.

Drivers on westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and from other areas in the East Valley can use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley from the southeast Valley can avoid the I-10 closure by using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and connecting with I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Airport Traffic:

Drivers can access Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport via northbound SR 143 or Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

ADOT urges motorists to use the detours along the state highway system, as local roads and streets are not designed and constructed to handle heavy volumes of interstate traffic. For real time updates about traffic conditions in the work zone, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com and download the project’s mobile app, The Curve.