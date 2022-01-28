Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis moves to new location

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis Yvonne Judge, Marriage and Family Therapist

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis moved at the beginning of this year to a new location in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Upper Arlington.

Having other health practitioners on site helps us give continuity of care. We would really love to have a few other like-minded individuals here so that we can give clients the best help possible. ” — Yvonne Judge, Marriage and Family Therapist

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis moved at the beginning of this year to a new location in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Upper Arlington. The company is now co-locating with several other health professionals at 4100 Horizons Drive, Suite 102. This was a big step for the company which had previously maintained its own offices in Grandview Heights.

When asked why the company had moved, owner Yvonne Judge, Marriage and Family Therapist stated, “We had an opportunity to join with several other professionals in a cooperative. I was already seeing some of the same clients they were, and we were referring clients back and forth. I have even had joint hypnosis/chiropractic sessions with the chiropractor in the suite. So, it just made sense for us to all locate our offices together.”

The cooperative currently consists of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis as well as a chiropractor, a physical therapist and three massage therapists, but they are looking to expand and network with other health professionals in the future. The team would love to be joined by an NP or other prescriber, as this is something that they need to refer out for quite a bit. According to Ms. Judge, “Having other health practitioners on site helps us give continuity of care. We would really love to have a few other like-minded individuals here so that we can give clients the best help possible."

About Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis:

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis has been providing individual, relationship and family therapy and counseling services as well as hypnosis since 2018. Previously, the company was known as Columbus Hypnosis Center, and provided only hypnotherapy services. The company serves the greater Columbus, Ohio area for in person appointments at the new location. They do telehealth sessions via video or telephone throughout the state of Ohio.