St. Albans Barracks // Crash // DUI arrest in Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2000433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 @ 1609 hours
STREET: Vt Rt 105
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Viens Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: mostly clear, some drifted snow in spots
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aidan Pickener
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Vt
VEHICLE: 2012 Mazda 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage. Vehicle totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dennis Greeno
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vt
VEHICLE: 2013 Toyota Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to rear end. Vehicle still drivable
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date a trooper came upon a crash at the above intersection while he responding to another serious crash. Investigation revealed that operator #2 was traveling WB on Rt. 105 and was slowing to turn onto Viens Road. As vehicle #2 was slowing down, vehicle #1 rear ended it, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Traffic was delayed for a short time while VSP and first responders investigated the crash and tended to the operators. To alleviate traffic issues, Vehicle #1 was pushed out of traffic by a VSP troop car. It was later towed from the scene. During the course of the investigation the trooper determined that operator #1 was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the St. Albans VSP barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 15, 2022 @ 08:30 hours.