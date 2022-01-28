St. Albans Barracks // Crash // DUI arrest in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2000433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 @ 1609 hours

STREET: Vt Rt 105

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Viens Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: mostly clear, some drifted snow in spots

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aidan Pickener

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans Vt

VEHICLE: 2012 Mazda 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage. Vehicle totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dennis Greeno

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vt

VEHICLE: 2013 Toyota Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to rear end. Vehicle still drivable

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date a trooper came upon a crash at the above intersection while he responding to another serious crash. Investigation revealed that operator #2 was traveling WB on Rt. 105 and was slowing to turn onto Viens Road. As vehicle #2 was slowing down, vehicle #1 rear ended it, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Traffic was delayed for a short time while VSP and first responders investigated the crash and tended to the operators. To alleviate traffic issues, Vehicle #1 was pushed out of traffic by a VSP troop car. It was later towed from the scene. During the course of the investigation the trooper determined that operator #1 was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the St. Albans VSP barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 15, 2022 @ 08:30 hours.