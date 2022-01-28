VX Global Inc. Denies Affiliation with Salvare Fund LP
VX Global Inc terminated relationship with Attorney David Castor and Kenneth Hubbard prior to Salvare Fund LP Registration
We have notified the Principles of this matter and hope to achieve a correction on this incorrect claim.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press is release is to inform the public that VX Global Inc. was never a Parent company or owner of Salvare Fund LP. Furthermore, VX Global Inc. was never included in the registration, nor was ever an Officer, Partner, participant or supporter of Salvare Fund, LP. Currently on the www'salvarefund.com
website the Salvare Fund claims to be a VX Global Inc. company in its opening graphics. While VX Global Inc. had a previous relationship with the Salvare Fund Principles, Attorney David Castor and Kenneth Hubbard, that relationship was terminated prior to the incorporation date of Salvare Fund LP formal state filing.
Additionally VX Global Inc. will not be involved in any type of relationship with Salvare Fund LP or its Principles; Attorney David Castor or Kenneth Hubbard. If you are an investor in Salvare Fund LP or have been solicited by Salvare Fund LP or Attorney David Castor or Kenneth Hubbard utilizing the current website or were told that VX Global Inc. was involved, please contact VX Global Inc. immediately using the contact information below.
