CURV Launches As A Online Food Ordering Platform For Independent Restaurants
CURV, an online ordering platform, aims to provide establishments with an easy and affordable way to offer online ordering to their clients.
CURV was built to offer restaurants the resources they need to reach more customers, increase their revenue, and keep up with the trends. And we're really excited to share it with all of you.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike similar competitors in the food ordering space that offer one site to find all the local restaurants and order from there; Curv aims to allow restaurants to individually customize and brand their ordering platform: they developed a system to empower restaurants to take orders directly through their website page, giving them the tools they need to make smarter choices and grow their businesses.
Zachary Martinez, CEO of CURV, points out that many restaurants can’t afford to not have an online presence (especially during these times) – but can’t afford to pay thousands to create these platforms either. That's why CURV was built: to offer restaurants the resources they need to reach more customers, increase their revenue, and keep up with today's world.
The startup says that the platform was designed to be user-friendly and self-explanatory: "once your restaurant and inventory are set up, you can start selling. You will get an online ordering link to add it on different platforms, so your customers can find you and order right away". And they offer 24/7 customer service to make sure that in case any problem arises, the restaurants have the support they need to solve it.
CURV is now available for an annual membership of $99 per month. You can sign-up now and explore all the features that they have to offer for restaurants, or you can also book a demo to get a guided and personalized demonstration of how CURV can help you, and your business thrive.
CURV was developed to help local restaurants across North America grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities.
Launched in January 2022 by Zachary Martinez, CEO, and Jared Ronski, President, the company offers independent restaurants a range of digital tools and services, customer support, and access to valuable customer data. They are committed to a fair and honest relationship with their clients, offering transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
