Fusion Marketing Sponsors Fraser First Booster Club's 15th Annual Blue Jean Ball at Vintage House

Fusion Marketing FFBC Blue Jean Ball Flyer

The city of Fraser is gearing up for the 15th annual Blue Jean Ball at Vintage House on February 12th. The event will include dinner, dancing, raffles, & music.

FRASER, MICHIGAN, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2007, Fraser First Booster Club (previously under the name Parks and Rec of Fraser) has been working to better their community by building better parks and sponsoring community outreach events. This year, Fusion Marketing is a platinum sponsor for their 15th Annual Blue Jean Ball, held at Vintage House Banquets and Catering on Utica and Masonic in Fraser. The event is scheduled for February 12th.

Rather than use the tickets Fusion received for sponsoring the event, they decided to take it one step further, allowing FFBC to raffle them off to the local community through Facebook!

Tickets for the February 12th event are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.Fraserfirst.com. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Proceeds from this event will be going towards the development of McKinley Barrier-Free Park to help build up our community together.

Since its founding in 2010, Fraser First Booster Club has hosted many community fundraisers (almost weekly in frequency). The mission of this non-profit organization is to "build a better community by building better parks."

The Blue Jean Ball expects to draw a crowd of 225 guests who will enjoy a night of dinner, dancing, raffles, music, and an all-around good time! The proceeds of this event will benefit McKinley Barrier-Free Park, a 14-acre park in Fraser, MI, that offers the 25,000 special needs children and adults that reside in Macomb County the opportunity to enjoy and challenge themselves in an outdoor setting with a truly catered experience. McKinley Park is designed in compliance with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Standards for Accessible Design, along with the input of the local Fraser community.

The barrier-free accommodations you may find at McKinley will include:

• an accessible extra-large, curb-free parking lot

• family-style restrooms with an adult-sized changing table

• "wheel accessible" firm rubber turf

• a sensory garden

• accessible play equipment

• and more

When asked for a quote about FFBC and what they hope to accomplish, their founder, Vania Apps, and President, Sherry Stein, didn't hesitate, as they stand by the same motto. "Let's stop waiting for a better community. Let's start working on it together as a community!"

John Hofmann, Owner/Founder of Fusion Marketing, is ecstatic to be supporting Fraser First's Blue Jean Ball, saying, "It's an absolute honor to be a sponsor of this event. We are happy that our donations of time, money, and resources have benefited our local community and helped make McKinley Park the success that Fraser First Booster Club is known for year after year!"

Fusion Marketing is proud to sponsor the 15th Annual Blue Jean Ball for Fraser First Booster Club. 2022 is Fusion's first year of sponsoring, but they look forward to many to come! This event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and mingle while raising money for park projects and other community outreach events.