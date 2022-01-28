Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa: More Trees, Less Plastic for Jamaica
As part of its carbon reduction efforts, Jewel Grande has partnered with the Forestry Department of Jamaica and joined in their Planting Initiative.
MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa:
On the northwest coast of Jamaica, Jewel Grande Resort & Spa is perfectly situated on the sands of world-renowned Montego Bay. First certified in December 2021, the Resort has achieved 81% of criteria under Green Globe’s Standard for Sustainable Tourism.
“The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa is committed to reducing our carbon footprint while enhancing our guests’ experiences. We strive to be front-runners in protecting our environment with many environmental and social practices being implemented. The following is just a snapshot of our commitment to sustainability,” stated General Manager Vishal Vaswani
As part of its carbon reduction efforts, Jewel Grande has partnered with the Forestry Department of Jamaica and joined in their Planting Initiative. The Forestry Department’s National Tree Planting Initiative aims to plant three million trees in three years to increase forest cover and establish high value urban green spaces for all Jamaicans. The Forestry Department has already produced 1.7 million seedlings, including native species, for use in reforestation. On August 26, 2021, 29 trees were planted across the Resort.
Within the grounds of the Resort, a Herb Garden has been created as an attraction for guests as well as a supplier of fresh ingredients for a variety of treatments at the Spa. While guests wait to indulge in a variety of natural therapies, they are invited to view the garden and learn about the beneficial properties on the various herbs.
A wide selection of plants with medicinal values are propagated. Aloe vera is used to heal sunburn and rehydrate the skin. Lemongrass (called Fever Grass in Jamaica) is infused with water and offered as a refreshing drink after each treatment, and is also available at the Ortanique Juice Bar. Lemongrass reduces body temperature, while it re-energizes and revitalizes. Mint relieves indigestion and boosts the immune system and is also offered as a herbal beverage. Many of the Spa’s health and beauty products also include herbal preparations from the garden.
To make a significant contribution to waste reduction, Jewel Grande was proud to achieve, in 2021, the removal of more than quarter of a million plastic water bottles from Resort operations. This was done through the Vero Water® filtration and bottling system installed in bars and restaurants across the Resort, providing filtered still and sparkling water on-demand. Town water supplied to the resort is filtered on property which removes the transportation costs and the carbon footprint associated with purchasing bottled-water. In 12 months, the resort’s Vero Water® system served (and replaced the need for) the equivalent of 271,000 (500ml) plastic bottles.
In 2022, the resort plans to create a vegetable and herb farm which will be used in our Chef Experience with proceeds donated to the Mt. Zion Primary School.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe Certification is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
