DESTINY CANDLE BY KAREN MICHELLE DEBUTS NEW COLLECTION
KM Fantasy Line is Ready for Valentine’s DayLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Candle by Karen Michelle has a new line of 100% massage oil candles ready just in time for Valentine’s Day. Made in the USA these unique candles can be found on Amazon or the Website.
This sexy new line of massage oil candles is the ultimate gift for you and your Valentine. Ultra-hydrating, they are the perfect ending to a romantic night out together. Made from top-of-the-line ingredients and hand poured in Los Angeles, KM Fantasy candles come in a variety of scents to delight your senses. Light them up and let the scents of Cherry Blossom, Coconut, Fig, Leather, Jasmine, or French Vanilla flow throughout your house.
KM Fantasy is the newest line in the Destiny Candle by Karen Michelle Collection which have been seen on such shows as E! News, The Talk, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Ellen Show. The luxurious collection of massage oil candles also includes 3- wick candles, jewelry candles (with a surprise piece of jewelry inside), square candles, single wick candles and room sprays.
“Light It! Melt It! Pour It On! I carefully crafted this fantasy of delights to open up to the free expression of sensual and decadent pleasures. I invite you to surrender to your senses and experience true euphoria.”
