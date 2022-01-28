Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,667 in the last 365 days.

Elevate Idaho SBIR/STTR WorkshopFeb16

StartFebruary 16, 2022 12:00 PM MSTEndFebruary 16, 2022 1:00 PM MST

Join Elevate Idaho again for its monthly SBIR/STTR Workshop on Wednesday, February 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT. The webinar will focus on getting university technologies to market. 

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization.

Learn more.

You just read:

Elevate Idaho SBIR/STTR WorkshopFeb16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.