Trade Show: Singapore AirshowFeb15

The Idaho Department of Commerce is looking for eligible Idaho small businesses to exhibit at the Singapore Airshow, which will take place February 15 – 18, 2022.

The opportunity is open for Idaho aerospace and defense companies such as aerospace manufacturers, producers of drones, ground support equipment, control systems equipment, avionics and electronics and more. Click here for a complete list.

The airshow takes place every two years and brings together high-level government, military delegations and senior corporate executives from around the world. The airshow provides participants with the opportunity to tap into emerging opportunities, forge partnerships and finalize deals in Asia.

Last year alone the event had over 30,000 trade visitors from 110 countries and regions, with 930 companies participating from 45 different countries.

For questions contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.

Learn more here.