Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,667 in the last 365 days.

Trade Show: Singapore AirshowFeb15

StartFebruary 15, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndFebruary 18, 2022 MSTAll day event

The Idaho Department of Commerce is looking for eligible Idaho small businesses to exhibit at the Singapore Airshow, which will take place February 15 – 18, 2022.

The opportunity is open for Idaho aerospace and defense companies such as aerospace manufacturers, producers of drones, ground support equipment, control systems equipment, avionics and electronics and more. Click here for a complete list.

The airshow takes place every two years and brings together high-level government, military delegations and senior corporate executives from around the world. The airshow provides participants with the opportunity to tap into emerging opportunities, forge partnerships and finalize deals in Asia.

Last year alone the event had over 30,000 trade visitors from 110 countries and regions, with 930 companies participating from 45 different countries.

For questions contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.

Learn more here.

You just read:

Trade Show: Singapore AirshowFeb15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.