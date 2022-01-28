Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,666 in the last 365 days.

New Pavement Markings to be Added to Area Highways

ATLANTA – New pavement markings will be added to 20 area highways in the coming months, according to plans approved in January by TxDOT.

“We will be applying thermoplastic pavement markings to areas that were resurfaced last summer,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations. “These pavement markings are very durable and should provide retroreflective performance for the next five years. We’ll also be adding rumble strips as an added safety feature in some areas.”

Striping Technology of Tyler was awarded the contract with a bid of $934,900.

Work on the projects should begin in March of this year and take about four months to complete, according to Wells.

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

 

County

Highway

Limits

Miles

Camp

SH 11

From: Wood County Line

To: FM 1519

5.1

Cass

FM 67

From: Bowie County Line

To: Morris County Line

2.0

Cass

US 250

 From: SH 11

To: Morris County Line

1.8

Cass

SH 8

From: 2.5 miles N of FM 995

To: FM 995

2.4

Cass

SL 236

From: US 59N

To: US 59S

1.4

Cass

 

FM 251

From: FM 251S

To: FM 251N

0.7

Cass

 

FM 96

From: SH 77

To: FM 2791

3.0

Harrison

 

FM 134

From: FM 1999

To: US 80

10.2

Harrison

 

SH 43

From: SL 390

To: IH 20

2.8

 

Marion

SH 43

From: SH 49

To: Cass County Line

4.7

 

Marion

SH 49

From: Kitchens Creek

To: Louisiana State Line

8.6

 

Morris

US 67

From: US 259

To: Cass County Line

6.0

 

Morris

US 259

From: IH 30

To: US 67

7.9

 

Morris

FM 250

From: Cass County Line

To: US 259

5.1

 

Panola

SH 149

From: FM 959N

To: US 79

6.1

 

Panola

US 59

From: FM 2792

To: US 79

5.8

 

Panola

FM 1970

From: FM 2260

To: Shelby County Line

4.1

 

Upshur

FM 49

From: FM 1795

To: SH 154

5.3

 

Upshur

FM 852

From: FM 556

To: SH 154

5.1

 

Cass

SH 11

From: W. of SH 8

To: W. of FM 125

0.7

You just read:

New Pavement Markings to be Added to Area Highways

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.