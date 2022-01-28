Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,666 in the last 365 days.

FM 2240 in Bowie County Scheduled for Resurfacing

ATLANTA –Farm to Market Road 2240/Moore’s Lane in Texarkana is scheduled to be resurfaced this spring according to plans approved in January by TxDOT.

“The project will stretch 1.5 miles from FM 559/Richmond Road to FM 1397/Summerhill Road and include the resurfacing of the existing two-lane highway,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists,” Bruce added.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $651,270.33.

Weather permitting, work could begin as early as March 2022 and be complete by June.

You just read:

FM 2240 in Bowie County Scheduled for Resurfacing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.