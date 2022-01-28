FM 2240 in Bowie County Scheduled for Resurfacing

ATLANTA –Farm to Market Road 2240/Moore’s Lane in Texarkana is scheduled to be resurfaced this spring according to plans approved in January by TxDOT.

“The project will stretch 1.5 miles from FM 559/Richmond Road to FM 1397/Summerhill Road and include the resurfacing of the existing two-lane highway,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists,” Bruce added.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $651,270.33.

Weather permitting, work could begin as early as March 2022 and be complete by June.