Burgum to attend NGA Winter Meeting, participate in sessions on infrastructure, education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will attend the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting Friday through Monday in Washington, D.C., as the bipartisan gathering of the nation’s governors takes place in person for the first time in two years.

Governors will discuss best practices and collaboration on top policy issues such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and computer science education, which is the chairman’s initiative of the current NGA chairman, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the cabinet officials scheduled to participate. Burgum also will attend a business session being held at the White House in conjunction with the Winter Meeting.

“The National Governors Association offers a unique bipartisan forum for governors to share ideas, discuss best practices and highlight policy successes and solutions to the challenges we have in common,” Burgum said. “We look forward to connecting with state, national and international leaders on topics that affect North Dakotans and advocating for federal policy that respects states’ rights and supports economic growth, including in our two biggest industries, agriculture and energy.”

Burgum also will meet with members of the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association while in the nation’s capital. The NGA Winter Meeting is one of two annual convenings of the NGA, a bipartisan organization representing governors from the 55 states and U.S. territories.