Personnel changes

TAJIKISTAN, January 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received in the Palace of the Nation for conversation personnel appointed to senior positions in the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the Ministry of Agriculture, cities and districts of the Sughd region.

By decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Ziyozoda Sulaimon Rizoi was relieved of the post of Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan and appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Karimzoda Sadi Gafor was appointed Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan, and by the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Mirzozoda Muzaffar Burkhon was appointed First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, by the Decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Hashimzoda Rano was appointed acting chairman of the city of Guliston, Muini Mavsum - acting head of the city of Buston, Makhmudzoda Kayumjon - acting chairman of the city of Istiklol and Muhammadzoda Shukhrat - chairman of Asht district.

In agreement with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mirdado Zarif and Zohidzoda Davron were appointed deputy chairmen of the Sughd region, Majidi Bakhtiyor - the general director of the Tajik-Canadian joint venture with limited liability "Aprelevka" in the city of Guliston.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon gave instructions to the appointed personnel regarding the strengthening of the process of preparation for the 35th anniversary of State Independence, the implementation of the indicators noted in the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to Majlisi Oli, the development and implementation of an action plan for the implementation of the "Years of Industrial Development 2022 -2026”, fulfillment of creative goals and implementation of the policy of the leadership of the state and the Government in the direction of ensuring food security, the agricultural sector of the Republic of Tajikistan, expanding work on improvement, rational use of land, especially sown land and household plots, obtaining two or three crops from irrigated lands, development of the agricultural sector, improving the quality of products, attracting foreign and domestic investments for the development of the industry, supporting entrepreneurship, providing the domestic market with quality agricultural products, the development of the agro-industrial sector, including seed growing, grain growing, animal husbandry, strengthening the activities of educational, health and cultural institutions.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon called on young and experienced personnel to comply with the requirements of the country's legislation, promote national and state interests above other interests, prevent illegal actions related to abuse of office, increase leadership and organizational skills, promote socio-economic development, strengthen cooperation with the private sector to expand measures for the creation and improvement, constant communication with the people and the timely solution of their problems.