TAJIKISTAN, January 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as a result of the activities of heads of ministries and departments, government agencies and local authorities, made personnel changes in the leadership of several government agencies.

The chairmen of Hisor, Vahdat, Rogun, the Committee for Local Development, the Director General of the State Unitary Enterprise “Housing and Communal Services”, the Chairman of the Open Joint Stock Company “Barki Tojik”, the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other government agencies were appointed.

By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Tabarzoda Jamshed has been relieved of the post of Director General of the State Unitary Enterprise “Housing and Communal Services” and has been appointed to the position of the First Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe.

Qurbonzoda Amirkhon, who previously served as the First Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe, has been appointed deputy chairman of the Khatlon region.

Also, in the management board of the Open Joint Stock Company “Barki Tojik” and the State Unitary Enterprise “Housing and Communal Services” the chairman and deputies have been appointed from among the experienced specialists.

During the conversation the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon gave examples of shortcomings in the activities of each of these bodies with specific analysis, and stressed that the shortcomings should be eliminated as soon as possible and the works accomplished reported to the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting with the personnel appointed to leading positions in the civil service, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon exhorted them to work with a high sense of leadership and put the interests of the state and nation above other interests while solving population’s problems and eliminating obstacles to the development of related sectors.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions in connection with the preparation for the worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, ensuring the practical process of rapid industrialization of the country, timely resolution of people's complaints, ensuring sustainable economic and social development, increasing industrial and agricultural production, enhancing exports, strengthening the activities of educational, health and cultural institutions, the expansion of construction and modernization of energy facilities in the country, prevention of technical and commercial losses of electricity, targeted use of funds allocated for construction and modernization of energy facilities, and quality performance of construction work.