Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,652 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Fire in Tyngsborough Under Investigation 

TYNGSBOROUGHOne person has died and another was injured in a two-alarm fire in Tyngsborough that remains under investigation, said Tyngsborough Fire Chief Wes Russell, Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard D. Howe, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The fire on Fletcher Drive was first reported in a 9-1-1 call at 9:21 am. Tyngsborough Police assisted one person from the residence and Tyngsborough firefighters rescued another from heavy smoke conditions within the two-story structure. That person, an adult, was transported from the scene and later died. The person’s identity is not being released pending full family notifications and a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The origin and cause of the fire are being jointly investigated by the Tyngsborough fire and police departments, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire departments of Dracut, Dunstable, and Nashua, NH, provided mutual aid at the scene, while the Chelmsford and Westford fire departments provided station coverage. Lowell General Hospital paramedics, Trinity Ambulance, and the American Red Cross responded to assist. The Department of Fire Services deployed Rehab 7, a specialized apparatus to support first responders in the bitter cold.

###

You just read:

Fatal Fire in Tyngsborough Under Investigation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.