Fatal Fire in Tyngsborough Under Investigation 

TYNGSBOROUGH — One person has died and another was injured in a two-alarm fire in Tyngsborough that remains under investigation, said Tyngsborough Fire Chief Wes Russell, Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard D. Howe, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The fire on Fletcher Drive was first reported in a 9-1-1 call at 9:21 am. Tyngsborough Police assisted one person from the residence and Tyngsborough firefighters rescued another from heavy smoke conditions within the two-story structure. That person, an adult, was transported from the scene and later died. The person’s identity is not being released pending full family notifications and a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The origin and cause of the fire are being jointly investigated by the Tyngsborough fire and police departments, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire departments of Dracut, Dunstable, and Nashua, NH, provided mutual aid at the scene, while the Chelmsford and Westford fire departments provided station coverage. Lowell General Hospital paramedics, Trinity Ambulance, and the American Red Cross responded to assist. The Department of Fire Services deployed Rehab 7, a specialized apparatus to support first responders in the bitter cold.

###