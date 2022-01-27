First Graduation for Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Auburn

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated its first graduation at the Nemaha County Courthouse in Auburn on January 12, 2022. Six (6) graduates achieved recognition and praise for completing the program. Judge Julie Smith presided over the ceremony.

Judge Smith addresses the graduates, Nicole Nickel, Clay Eaton, Corinna Phroper, Jerald Rohde, Trisha Crosby, LeKrista McCart, “You did a tremendous amount of work. You should be proud of the effort you put in…It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve done as a judge.”

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court graduates. Problem-Solving Courts in Nebraska operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for success. Drug Court is a minimum 20-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol.

Photo Courtesy of Nemaha County Herald.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative services.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nebraska.gov