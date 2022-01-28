Beatroot Signs Seattle-Based Music Label DICE LAB to Worldwide Distribution Deal
King Youngblood’s debut album, Big Thank, will be the first released under new partnership
As we started to strategize our new deals with indie labels, Seattle was an obvious choice with its rich and deep musical history developing and originating some of the best artists in their genres.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatroot, a leading independent music distributor and part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies, has signed a worldwide distribution deal with Seattle-based music label DICE LAB (Dreaming In Color Entertainment), which aims to thrust the best of the Pacific Northwest’s emerging talent into the national music scene by focusing on people and projects that embrace intersectionality, social justice, and exquisite sound and visuals across all platforms and demographics. The first releases under the deal will be four singles, including the just-released “Thousand Songs,” as well as an album titled Big Thank by DICE LAB artist King Youngblood. The full album, slated for a May 13th release, will include 12 tracks and an unplugged bonus track.
The deal marks Beatroot’s first foray into the Pacific Northwest, known for its ever-blooming music scene ranging from jazz, to hip-hop, to grunge, to indie-pop. In addition to King Youngblood, the DICE LAB roster includes notable artists in rock (pop, alt, indie), hip-hop and R&B, and singer-songwriter and Americana, including TeZaTalks, Jaiden Grayson, Nathan Nzanga, Matondo, Lara Lavi, CarLarans, Tae Phoenix, and Renee Holiday.
King Youngblood’s sound incorporates a unique blend of alt-rock, indie-rock, and pop-rock ballads with both hook-laden, anthemic arena-rock choruses and lyrics that overflow with intersectionality and messages of social justice. The band was founded by lead vocalist and guitar player Cameron Lavi-Jones, a 22-year-old award-winning artist, producer, sound engineer, songwriter, graphic designer, multi-instrumentalist, filmmaker, and executive director of his own non-profit project – Hold Your Crown. Other band members include bassist and backing vocalist Hamoon Milanania, cellist and backing vocalist Chet Petersen, and drummer Alix Daniel.
“This new deal represents our new commitment to diversifying our clientele and catalog at Beatroot,” said Steve Corn, Director of Operations for Beatroot. “As we started to strategize our new deals with indie labels, Seattle was an obvious choice with its rich and deep musical history developing and originating some of the best artists in their genres. We are excited to bring more of these incredible artists to the forefront and spread their important message around the world.”
“DICE LAB was created to address the lack of infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest for musical artists from diverse genres. As a working artist for over 30 plus years who has been signed to both major and indie labels, I wanted to create a co-op approach to label services where the artists are hands on with the core team at DICE LAB, they own their intellectual property, they work together to build their repertoire, critique each other, package shows together, pool resources to get better deals on merchandise programs, and reflect the amazing musical artistry that has always been here in the Puget Sound,” said Lara Lavi, Esq., founder and Managing Partner of Dreaming In Color Entertainment Label Group. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Beatroot to tap all that we have built with these stellar artists and thrilled that Beatroot sees our potential for an artist-friendly model that makes great business sense for everyone.”
Beatroot provides independent artists with top of the line, industry-leading support while giving each client the personal attention and care they deserve. Beatroot’s services include digital marketing, film and TV submissions, major playlist submissions, robust technology and entertainment intelligence, and much more, with clients including artists such as Big30, Lyrica Anderson, DJ Drewski, Big Homiie G, Kolyon, Ryan Destiny, and Elijah Blake, as well as record labels such as Hey Bighead Music Group, NLess Entertainment, 1801 Records, Riveting Entertainment, and One Eight Entertainment. Beatroot also maintains direct relationships with major services including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Pandora, and Sirius XM, unique for a company its size.
In addition to Beatroot’s top-of-the-line music distribution services, clients may also benefit from synergies with its fellow MIME-owned companies 4U Recording, a state-of-the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; and MIME Publishing, an independent music publisher representing some of the best up-and-coming artists, writers, and producers in hip-hop.
For more information on Beatroot, visit www.beatroot.com.
About DICE LAB
Dreaming In Color Entertainment LLC is an artist management company, production house, and business development tour de force with offices throughout the USA and London, UK. They focus on people and projects that embrace intersectionality, one of a kind talent, social justice, and exquisite sound and visuals across all platforms and demographics. They tell stories. They shine a light on phenomenal musical talent. They present multi-media projects for a world urgently in need of beauty in truth. For more information, visit www.dreamingincolorent.com.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of-the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.mimecorp.com.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here