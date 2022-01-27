St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#: 22A4000537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mtn View Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Jerome Nesbit
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/2022 at 1338 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received the report of a possible assault at Mountain View Drive, in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Jerome Nesbit of St. Albans, VT was in an altercation with another resident in the area. Nesbit was asked to leave multiple times but refused and committed the crime of unlawful trespass. During this incident Nesbit had taken the phone from another member and did not allow them access to Emergency Services.
Nesbit was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2021, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.