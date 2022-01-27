Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4000537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mtn View Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Jerome Nesbit                                     

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 01/27/2022 at 1338 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received the report of a possible assault at Mountain View Drive, in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT.  

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Jerome Nesbit of St. Albans, VT was in an altercation with another resident in the area. Nesbit was asked to leave multiple times but refused and committed the crime of unlawful trespass. During this incident Nesbit had taken the phone from another member and did not allow them access to Emergency Services.

Nesbit was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2021, 0830 hours             

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED 

 

 *Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

