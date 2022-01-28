Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,737 in the last 365 days.

Briannagh D Sets Off 2022 With A New Single & Music Video ‘Run My Check’ Ft. Jadakiss

Briannagh D 'Run My Check' Ft. Jadakiss

New Music From Briannagh D 'Run My Check' Ft. Jadakiss

Briannagh D 'Run My Check Ft. Jadakiss Available Everywhere

Briannagh D 'Run My Check Ft. Jadakiss Available On Spotify & iTunes

Most Anticipated New Song Debuts Across The Nation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist and actress Briannagh Dennehy aka Briannagh D is a rising star in the entertainment world. The young artist is releasing her top-of-the-year single and music video ‘RUN MY CHECK’ featuring rapper, Jadakiss. ‘Run My Check’ hits Rhythmic and Urban radio formats with great expectation of being Most Added, on the reporting charts. Video powerhouse, WORLD STAR HIP HOP has the exclusive to premiere the ‘RUN MY CHECK’ music video which airs Monday, January 31, 2022, on the World Star YouTube Channel and other World Star viewing networks. Briannagh D’s new single, ‘Run My Check’ ft., Jadakiss (distributed by SONY/ORCHARD) is available everywhere and on all streaming platforms.

The new year always brings out the brightest and freshest new talent and Briannagh D is one of the year’s shiniest shooting stars! She is a multi-talented credited television and film actress in addition to writing and producing her thriving musical career. Her current song, ‘Run My Check’ ft. Jadakiss is an up-tempo rhythmic track with an infectious Caribbean-style backbeat driving the song. Classic rap artist, Jadakiss delivers his skillful verses to the groove that compliments Briannagh D’s clever lyrics and angelic voice. Producer/Television Music Supervisor, Duane DaRock Ramos laced the track with his vibe by engineering and mixing for the artist.

Briannagh D, now a 20-year-old, shows a more mature side in this project. The highly stylized ‘Run My Check’ video was shot on location in Beverly Hills by Director/Cinematographer, Ruben Lopez, of Snoopz Filmz. Briannagh herself was at the helm for the video’s post-production, as she masterfully edited the film cuts, keeping time with the cadence, of the song’s rhythm. Funnyman, Comedian, Michael Blackson also adds his star-power and appears in the video.

Friday, January 28, 2022, Briannagh D rolls out the new year with ‘RUN MY CHECK’ ft. Jadakiss. Subscribe to Briannagh D’s YouTube channel to view previous music releases. For updates and more information FOLLOW LIKE & SHARE @BriannaghD’s social media on INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER.

Danielle Lima Holland
Spin It PR Media
spinitmedia@gmail.com

Subscribe On World Star Hip Hop's YouTube Channel To Receive The Exclusive Video Premiere Notice

You just read:

Briannagh D Sets Off 2022 With A New Single & Music Video ‘Run My Check’ Ft. Jadakiss

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.