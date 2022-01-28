Briannagh D Sets Off 2022 With A New Single & Music Video ‘Run My Check’ Ft. Jadakiss
New Music From Briannagh D 'Run My Check' Ft. Jadakiss
Most Anticipated New Song Debuts Across The NationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist and actress Briannagh Dennehy aka Briannagh D is a rising star in the entertainment world. The young artist is releasing her top-of-the-year single and music video ‘RUN MY CHECK’ featuring rapper, Jadakiss. ‘Run My Check’ hits Rhythmic and Urban radio formats with great expectation of being Most Added, on the reporting charts. Video powerhouse, WORLD STAR HIP HOP has the exclusive to premiere the ‘RUN MY CHECK’ music video which airs Monday, January 31, 2022, on the World Star YouTube Channel and other World Star viewing networks. Briannagh D’s new single, ‘Run My Check’ ft., Jadakiss (distributed by SONY/ORCHARD) is available everywhere and on all streaming platforms.
The new year always brings out the brightest and freshest new talent and Briannagh D is one of the year’s shiniest shooting stars! She is a multi-talented credited television and film actress in addition to writing and producing her thriving musical career. Her current song, ‘Run My Check’ ft. Jadakiss is an up-tempo rhythmic track with an infectious Caribbean-style backbeat driving the song. Classic rap artist, Jadakiss delivers his skillful verses to the groove that compliments Briannagh D’s clever lyrics and angelic voice. Producer/Television Music Supervisor, Duane DaRock Ramos laced the track with his vibe by engineering and mixing for the artist.
Briannagh D, now a 20-year-old, shows a more mature side in this project. The highly stylized ‘Run My Check’ video was shot on location in Beverly Hills by Director/Cinematographer, Ruben Lopez, of Snoopz Filmz. Briannagh herself was at the helm for the video’s post-production, as she masterfully edited the film cuts, keeping time with the cadence, of the song’s rhythm. Funnyman, Comedian, Michael Blackson also adds his star-power and appears in the video.
Friday, January 28, 2022, Briannagh D rolls out the new year with ‘RUN MY CHECK’ ft. Jadakiss. Subscribe to Briannagh D’s YouTube channel to view previous music releases. For updates and more information FOLLOW LIKE & SHARE @BriannaghD’s social media on INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER.
Danielle Lima Holland
Spin It PR Media
spinitmedia@gmail.com
Subscribe On World Star Hip Hop's YouTube Channel To Receive The Exclusive Video Premiere Notice