Visitor Spending for December 2021 Declined 5.5 Percent from Pre-pandemic December 2019

For Immediate Release: January 27, 2022

Visitor arrivals for December 2021 down 20.9 percent compared to December 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in December 2021 was $1.66 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. December 2021 visitor spending was lower compared to the $1.75 billion (-5.5%) reported for December 2019. Comparative total spending statistics for December 2020 were not available as data was from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors only. December 2020 spending data by visitors from other markets were unavailable because of limited fielding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 753,670 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in December 2021, primarily from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 236,575 visitors (+218.6%) arrived by air in December 2020 and 952,441 visitors (-20.9%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in December 2019.

In December 2021, domestic passengers could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. Beginning December 6, passengers arriving on direct international flights were subjected to federal U.S. entry requirements which included proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test result taken within 24 hours of travel or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, prior to their flight. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census¹ was 247,711 visitors in December 2021, compared to 94,688 in December 2020, versus 284,924 in December 2019.

In December 2021, 447,089 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, far greater than the 152,276 visitors (+193.6%) in December 2020 and surpassing the December 2019 count of 418,520 visitors (+6.8%). U.S. West visitors spent $875.1 million in December 2021, compared to only $280.4 million (+212.1%) in December 2020, and exceeding the $697.6 million (+25.4%) spent in December 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($211 per person, +16.9%) also contributed to increased U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to December 2019.

There were 228,834 visitors from the U.S. East in December 2021, compared to 71,630 visitors (+219.5%) in December 2020, and 215,358 visitors (+6.3%) in December 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $595.1 million in December 2021 compared to $170.4 million in December 2020, versus $488.3 million (+21.9%) in December 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($244 per person, +12.2%) and a longer length of stay (10.65 days, +2.2%) contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures compared to December 2019.

There were 4,448 visitors from Japan in December 2021, compared to 1,724 visitors (+158.1%) in December 2020, versus 136,635 visitors (-96.7%) in December 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $14.5 million in December 2021 compared to $210.9 million (-93.1%) in December 2019.

In December 2021, 36,876 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 4,063 visitors (+807.5%) in December 2020, versus 64,182 visitors (-42.5%) in December 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $97.6 million in December 2021 compared to $129.6 million (-24.7%) in December 2019.

There were 36,424 visitors from All Other International Markets in December 2021. These visitors were from Other Asia, Europe, Oceania, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 6,882 visitors (+429.2%) from All Other International Markets in December 2020, versus 106,434 visitors (-65.8%) in December 2019.

In December 2021, a total of 5,182 trans-Pacific flights and 1,088,154 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 2,848 flights and 599,440 seats in December 2020, versus 5,676 flights and 1,252,958 seats in December 2019.

Annual 2021

For all of 2021, total visitor spending was $13.0 billion. This was a drop of 26.6 percent from the $17.7 billion spent in 2019. Comparative annual 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available².

In 2021, visitor spending increased from the U.S. West (+14.1% to $7.93 billion), but declined from U.S. East (-8.3% to $4.29 billion), Canada (-78.0% to $238.4 million), Japan (-96.3% to $82.9 million) and All Other International Markets (-83.4% to $447.5 million) compared to 2019.

The average daily spending by visitors in 2021 increased to $199 per person (+1.4%), compared to $196 per person in 2019. Visitors from U.S. West (+10.9% to $194 per person) and Canada (+7.9% to $178) spent more per day, while visitors from U.S. East (-0.6% to $211), Japan (-9.4% to $219), and All Other International Markets (-16.9% to $186) spent less compared to 2019.

A total of 6,777,498 visitors (+150.3%) arrived in 2021, more than double the arrival count of 2,708,258 visitors in 2020. Total visitor arrivals decreased 34.7 percent compared to 10,386,673 visitors in 2019.

The average length of stay of the 2021 visitor was 9.64 days, compared to 10.58 days in 2020, versus 8.70 days in 2019.

The average daily census was 179,022 visitors in 2021, compared to 78,305 in 2020, versus 247,564 in 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In December 2021, 358,240 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 88,739 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 48.6 percent of the U.S. West visitors in December 2021 stayed in hotels, 19.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2021, there were 4,474,027 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,311,176 visitors (+241.2%) in 2020, versus 4,595,319 visitors (-2.6%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $7.93 billion, an increase of 14.1 percent from $6.95 billion in 2019.

Daily visitor spending in 2021 was $194 per person, up from $175 per person (+10.9%) in 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 228,834 U.S. East visitors in December 2021, the majority were from the South Atlantic (52,975 visitors), East North Central (50,376) and West South Central (43,539 visitors) regions. In terms of lodging, 56.0 percent of the U.S. East visitors in December 2021 stayed in hotels, 15.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2021, there were 1,991,333 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 676,150 visitors (+194.5%) in 2020, versus 2,276,520 visitors (-12.5%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $4.29 billion, a decrease of 8.3 percent from $4.68 billion in 2019.

Daily visitor spending in 2021 was $211 per person, compared to $213 per person (-0.6%) in 2019. Lodging expenses decreased slightly; food and beverage, transportation and shopping expenses were higher; while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar compared to 2019.

Japan: Of the 4,448 visitors in December 2021, 4,026 arrived on international flights and 422 came on domestic flights. In December 2021, the Japan government strengthened quarantine measures in response to the rapid expansion of the Omicron variant. Entry ban for most foreign nationals was in place through December 31, 2021. Travelers permitted to enter Japan, including returning resident, were required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and quarantine for 14 days. Travelers from destinations defined as high-risk by the Japan government were required to undergo institutional quarantine for 3, 6, or 10 days, show a negative PCR test before they exit the facility, then self-quarantine for 14 days.

The majority (94.7%) of the visitors from Japan in December 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 51.9 percent stayed in hotels, 25.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2021, 24,232 visitors arrived from Japan, of which 21,820 visitors came on international flights and 2,412 visitors came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 289,137 visitors (-91.6%) from Japan in 2020, versus 1,576,205 visitors (-98.5%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $82.9 million, a 96.3 percent drop from $2.25 billion in 2019.

Daily spending by visitors in 2021 was $218 per person, down from $242 per person in 2019. Lodging, shopping, food and beverage, entertainment and recreation. and transportation expenses were all lower compared to 2019.

Canada: Of the 36,876 visitors in December 2021, 34,347 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada; and 2,529 visitors came on domestic flights. In December 2021, Canadians were advised to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada. Travelers were required to show a negative pre-arrival PCR test taken within 72 hours before entry into Canada, and submit their information into ArriveCAN. Fully vaccinated travelers were required to maintain a list of contacts for 14 days after entry to Canada. Unvaccinated travelers were required to quarantine for 14 days.

Most visitors in December 2021 were independent travelers (87.6%). In terms of lodging, 45.2 percent stayed in hotels, 31.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.9 percent stayed in rental homes and 6.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

For all of 2021, 86,491 visitors arrived from Canada, of which 70,210 visitors came on international flights while 16,281 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 164,393 visitors (-47.4%) from Canada in 2020, versus 540,103 visitors (-84.0%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $238.4 million, a decrease of 78.0 percent from $1.08 billion in 2019.

Daily spending by visitors in 2021 increased to $178 per person, from $165 per person in 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 3,604 visitors from Australia in December 2021. Of that number, 3,254 visitors came on direct flights from Sydney, which resumed in December 2021; while 350 came on domestic flights. In comparison there were 64 visitors in December 2020, versus 23,206 visitors in December 2019. In December 2021, all arrivals to Australia, including returning Australian residents, were required to be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Australian citizens who returned from high-risk countries affected by the Omicron variant, were required to undergo supervised quarantine for 14 days.

For all of 2021, 4,481 visitors arrived from Australia, of which 3,254 visitors came on international flights while 1,227 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 41,399 visitors (-89.2%) from Australia in 2020, versus 287,995 visitors (-98.4%) in 2019.

Daily spending by visitors from Australia in 2021 was $175 per person (-34.8%), down from $268 per person in 2019, as a result of decreases in all expenditure categories.

New Zealand: There were 257 visitors from New Zealand in December 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 65 visitors in December 2020, versus 5,577 visitors in December 2019. In December 2021, all travelers entering New Zealand, including returning residents, were required to have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight. Most travelers (except those within quarantine-free travel zones i.e., Australia, the Cook Islands) were required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility.

For all of 2021, 2,063 visitors arrived from New Zealand on domestic flights. In comparison there were 9,310 visitors (-77.8%) from New Zealand in 2020, versus 75,556 visitors (-97.3%) in 2019.

China: There were 2,220 visitors from China who arrived in December 2021. Of that number, 2,119 visitors came on domestic flights while one visitor came on a flight from Japan. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 404 visitors in December 2020, versus 6,980 visitors in December 2019. In December 2021, China stepped up travel restrictions to reduce the number of COVID cases ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022. Chinese citizens were advised not to go abroad for non-essential reasons. All travelers to China, including returning Chinese citizens, were required to present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. Travelers are required to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry to China and to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities at their own expenses.

For all of 2021, 6,348 visitors arrived from China, of which 6,346 came on domestic flights while two visitors came on international flights. In comparison, there were 15,878 visitors (-60.0) from China in 2020, versus 92,082 visitors (-93.1%) in 2019.

Daily spending by visitors from China in 2021 was $289 per person (-12.3%), down from $329 per person in 2019 as a result of decreases in all expenditure categories.

Korea: There were 2,928 visitors from Korea in December 2021. Of that number, 2,562 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 366 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 201 visitors in December 2020, versus 22,833 visitors in December 2019. In December 2021, travelers coming from countries identified as high-risk due to the Omicron variant were banned from entering Korea. Travelers who were allowed into Korea were required to quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, and required to take three PCR tests: one up to 72 hours before entry, one within one day after entry and one at the end of the quarantine.

For all of 2021, 12,217 visitors arrived from Korea, of which 9,574 visitors came on international flights while 2,643 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 46,884 visitors (-73.9%) from Korea in 2020, versus 229,056 visitors (-94.7%) in 2019.

Daily spending by visitors from Korea in 2021 was $268 per person (-6.1%), compared to $285 per person in 2019 with decreases in all expenditure categories.

Taiwan: There were 457 visitors from Taiwan in December 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were 33 visitors in December 2020, versus 1,434 visitors in December 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in December 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of entry and quarantine for 14 days in designated facilities at their own expenses. Travelers from high-risk countries were required to quarantine in group facilities and have additional PCR testing at the beginning and end of their quarantine periods.

For all of 2021, 1,682 visitors arrived from Taiwan, of which 1,673 visitors came on domestic flights while nine visitors came on international flights. In comparison, there were 3,240 visitors (-48.1%) from Taiwan in 2020, versus 24,242 visitors (-93.1%) in 2019.

Europe: In December 2021, there were 4,892 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. In comparison, 424 visitors arrived in December 2020, versus 10,252 visitors who came in December 2019. In Germany, all arrivals were required to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or an approved negative COVID-19 test (The PCR test taken within 72 hours or the rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival). Travelers who visited a high-risk destination 10 days before entry into Germany were required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. Travelers who visited a virus-variant area were required to isolate for 14 days. In the United Kingdom, travelers were required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before arrival. Vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine, but must complete a passenger locator form, take a PCR or antigen test two days after their arrival and self-isolate until a negative result is returned. Unvaccinated travelers were required to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

For all of 2021, 16,832 visitors arrived from Europe, of which 16,826 visitors came on domestic flights while six visitors came on international flights. In comparison, there were 21,550 visitors (-21.9%) from Europe in 2020, versus 137,908 visitors (-87.8%) in 2019.

Latin America: There were 1,532 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in December 2021, compared to 490 visitors in December 2020, versus 2,588 visitors in December 2019. In Argentina, travelers who were permitted entry were required to complete an affidavit for the National Directorate of Migration and provide a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival. Vaccinated travelers did not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers were required to take an antigen test upon arrival, quarantine for seven days, and be tested between days five and seven following their arrival. In Mexico, passengers arriving at Mexican airports were subject to health screenings including temperature checks. Those exhibiting symptoms could be subject to additional health screening and/or quarantine.

For all of 2021, there were 9,271 visitors from Latin America who came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 6,211 visitors (+49.3%) from Latin America in 2020, versus 25,344 visitors (-61.9%) in 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 391,521 visitors to Oahu in December 2021, compared to 113,090 visitors in December 2020, versus 558,346 visitors in December 2019. Visitor spending was $713.0 million, a decrease of 8.4 percent from $778.4 million in December 2019³.

The average daily census on Oahu was 104,048 visitors in December 2021, compared to 40,125 visitors in December 2020, versus 127,349 visitors in December 2019.

For all of 2021, there were 3,330,948 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,506,316 visitors (+121.1%) in 2020, versus 6,154,248 visitors (-45.9%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 of $5.66 billion was a decrease of 30.5 percent from $8.14 billion in 20194.

Maui: There were 235,433 visitors to Maui in December 2021, compared to 91,171 visitors in 2020, versus 275,419 visitors in December 2019. Visitor spending was $499.7 million, down 2.6 percent from the $513.1 million spent in December 2019³.

The average daily census on Maui was 70,084 visitors in December 2021, compared to 32,087 visitors in December 2020, versus 75,856 visitors in December 2019.

For all of 2021, there were 2,299,476 visitors to Maui compared to 792,602 visitors (+190.1%) in 2020, versus 3,059,905 visitors (-24.9%) in 2019. Total visitor spending for 2021 was $4.0 billion, a decrease of 22.1 percent from $5.13 billion in 2019.

Kauai: There were 101,425 visitors to Kauai in December 2021, compared to 3,762 visitors in December 2020, versus 124,356 visitors in December 2019. Visitor spending was $168.8 million, a 3.6 percent decline from $175.1 million in December 2019³.

The average daily census on Kauai was 28,250 visitors in December 2021, compared to 2,407 visitors in December 2020, versus 31,202 visitors in December 2019.

For all of 2021, there were 813,347 visitors to Kauai compared to 330,263 visitors (+146.3%) in 2020, versus 1,370,029 visitors (-40.6%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $1.39 billion, down 27.1 percent from $1.91 billion in 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 143,897 visitors to Hawaii Island in December 2021, compared to 48,147 visitors in December 2020, versus 177,912 visitors in December 2019. Visitor spending was $256.9 million, a decrease of 2.1 percent from $262.4 million in December 2019³.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 43,559 visitors in December 2021, compared to 19,421 visitors in December 2020, versus 46,689 visitors in December 2019.

For all of 2021, there were 1,184,063 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 493,817 visitors (+139.8%) in 2020, versus 1,763,904 visitors (-32.9%) in 2019. Total visitor spending in 2021 was $1.82 billion, a drop of 21.5 percent from $2.32 billion in 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,317 scheduled flights with 863,180 seats in December 2021, compared to 2,450 flights with 496,449 seats in December 2020, versus 3,917 flights with 781,050 seats in December 2019.

In December 2021, there was new service from Ontario (5,670) and Santa Ana (3,780); and increased service from Anchorage (9,163, +22.6%), Denver (35,330, +52.5%), Las Vegas (42,497, +302.3%), Long Beach (21,112, +598.1%), Los Angeles (246,404, +93.9%), Oakland (47,887 +21.8%), Phoenix (63,708, +122.7%), Portland (28,321, +67.8%), Sacramento (23,787 +19.3%), Salt Lake City (11,569, +28.0%), San Diego (50,416, +83.6%), San Francisco (121,061, +74.2%), San Jose (53,574, +22.3%) and Seattle (98,901, +40.0%) compared to December 2020.

U.S. East: There were 447 scheduled flights with 121,334 seats in December 2021, compared to 243 flights and 61,311 seats in December 2020, versus 413 flights and 117,211 seats in December 2019.

In December 2021, air service resumed from Washington, D.C. (4,268). There was new service from Austin (3,058), Charlotte (8,190) and Orlando (3,336); and increased service from Atlanta (7,453 seats, +135.6%), Boston (6,394, +475.0%), Dallas (37,908, +34.3%), Houston (8,280, +84.2%), Minneapolis (7,618, +206.4%), New York (JFK) (8,062, +480.0%) and Newark (9,611, +199.4%).

Japan: There were 79 scheduled flights with 19,537 seats in December 2021 versus 47 flights and 11,786 seats in December 2020. In comparison, there were 644 scheduled flights with 173,443 seats in December 2019.

In December 2021, air service resumed from Nagoya (186 seats) and there was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (6,030, +46.1%) and Tokyo-Narita (11,931, +90.3%). The number of seats from Osaka (1,390) was unchanged from December 2020.

Canada: There were 225 scheduled flights with 50,688 seats in December 2021 versus 52 flights and 13,032 seats from Canada in December 2020. There were 302 scheduled flights and 60,079 seats in December 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Sydney, Australia resumed in December 2021 with 19 flights and 5,396 seats. Air service from the Oceania market (Australia and New Zealand) was suspended from April 2020 through November 2021. In December 2019, there were 136 scheduled flights and 40,225 seats from Oceania, with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,355) and Sydney (21,910) Australia and from Auckland New Zealand (10,376).

Other Asia: In December 2021, there were 28 scheduled flights with 8,744 seats from Seoul, Korea. There were three flights with 834 seats from Seoul in December 2020. In December 2019, there were 133 scheduled flights and 40,330 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (29,692 seats), Shanghai (7,884), and Taipei (2,754).

Other Markets: In December 2021, there were 31 flights and 10,850 seats from Guam; and service from Manila (5 flights and 1,545 seats), Papeete (4 flights and 1,112 seats), Nadi (4 flights and 644 seats) and Pago Pago (2 flights and 556 seats). In December 2020, there were flights from Guam (31 flights and 11,284 seats) and Manila (4 flights and 1,236 seats). In December 2019, there was service from Apia (4 flights, 656 seats), Christmas Island (4 flights, 488 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (18 flights, 2,988 seats), Manila (22 flights, 6,798 seats), Nadi (5 flights, 850 seats), Pago Pago (11 flights, 3,058 seats) and Papeete (7 flights, 1,946 seats).

For all of 2021, there were 51,904 trans-Pacific flights and 10,735,084 seats, compared to 24,372 flights and 5,318,667 seats in 2020, versus 61,778 flights and 13,619,247 seats in 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities in all of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship and 30,185 visitors entered Hawaii on 18 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In 2019, there were 129,542 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 143,508 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 68 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

The U.S. visitor count in December 2021 was the eighth consecutive month surpassing the same month compared to 2019 levels and the international count at 77,748 at the highest level since March 2020.

In December, the Omicron variant was detected for the first time in Hawaii, which was already spreading rapidly across the country. The emergence of this variant resulted in the slowdown of arrivals that will likely continue through the first quarter of 2022.

As long as Hawaii remains a safe destination we can regain our momentum with visitor arrivals to recover in the second quarter of this year. We remain on target to welcoming more visitors in 2022 than we did in 2021.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

2/ Comparative annual 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as the Departure Survey could not be conducted between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

3/ Comparative total spending statistics for December 2020 were not available as data were from U.S. visitors only. December 2020 spending data by visitors from other markets were unavailable as a result of limited fielding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

4/ Comparative year-to-date December 2020 visitor spending statistics by island were not available, as the Departure Survey could not be conducted between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

DECEMBER 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,656.3 N/A N/A 12,995.7 N/A N/A Total by air 1,656.3 N/A N/A 12,995.7 N/A N/A U.S. Total 1,470.2 450.8 226.1 12,227.0 N/A N/A U.S. West 875.1 280.4 212.1 7,933.3 N/A N/A U.S. East 595.1 170.4 249.2 4,293.7 N/A N/A Japan 14.5 N/A N/A 82.9 N/A N/A Canada 97.6 N/A N/A 238.4 N/A N/A All Others 74.1 N/A N/A 447.5 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,679,055 2,935,326 161.6 65,343,143 28,659,776 128.0 Total by air 7,679,055 2,935,326 161.6 65,343,143 28,516,797 129.1 U.S. Total 6,591,539 2,727,737 141.6 61,217,787 21,998,856 178.3 U.S. West 4,153,386 1,788,024 132.3 40,904,390 13,921,800 193.8 U.S. East 2,438,153 939,713 159.5 20,313,397 8,077,056 151.5 Japan 65,565 19,035 244.4 378,558 1,719,843 -78.0 Canada 543,568 88,847 511.8 1,338,526 2,265,568 -40.9 All Others 478,383 99,706 379.8 2,408,272 2,532,531 -4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,670 236,575 218.6 6,777,498 2,708,258 150.3 Total by air 753,670 236,575 218.6 6,777,498 2,678,073 153.1 U.S. Total 675,922 223,906 201.9 6,465,360 1,987,326 225.3 U.S. West 447,089 152,276 193.6 4,474,027 1,311,176 241.2 U.S. East 228,834 71,630 219.5 1,991,333 676,150 194.5 Japan 4,448 1,724 158.1 24,232 289,137 -91.6 Canada 36,876 4,063 807.5 86,491 164,393 -47.4 All Others 36,424 6,882 429.2 201,415 237,216 -15.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 247,711 94,688 161.6 179,022 78,305 128.6 Total by air 247,711 94,688 161.6 179,022 77,915 129.8 U.S. Total 212,630 87,992 141.6 167,720 60,106 179.0 U.S. West 133,980 57,678 132.3 112,067 38,038 194.6 U.S. East 78,650 30,313 159.5 55,653 22,068 152.2 Japan 2,115 614 244.4 1,037 4,699 -77.9 Canada 17,534 2,866 511.8 3,667 6,190 -40.8 All Others 15,432 3,216 379.8 6,598 6,919 -4.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 391 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.19 12.41 -17.9 9.64 10.58 -8.9 Total by air 10.19 12.41 -17.9 9.64 10.65 -9.5 U.S. Total 9.75 12.18 -20.0 9.47 11.07 -14.5 U.S. West 9.29 11.74 -20.9 9.14 10.62 -13.9 U.S. East 10.65 13.12 -18.8 10.20 11.95 -14.6 Japan 14.74 11.04 33.5 15.62 5.95 162.6 Canada 14.74 21.86 -32.6 15.48 13.78 12.3 All Others 13.13 14.49 -9.3 11.96 10.68 12.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 215.7 N/A N/A 198.9 N/A N/A Total by air 215.7 N/A N/A 198.9 N/A N/A U.S. Total 223.0 165.3 35.0 199.7 N/A N/A U.S. West 210.7 156.8 34.4 193.9 N/A N/A U.S. East 244.1 181.3 34.6 211.4 N/A N/A Japan 220.5 N/A N/A 218.9 N/A N/A Canada 179.6 N/A N/A 178.1 N/A N/A All Others 154.9 N/A N/A 185.8 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,197.7 N/A N/A 1,917.5 N/A N/A Total by air 2,197.7 N/A N/A 1,917.5 N/A N/A U.S. Total 2,175.1 2,013.3 8.0 1,891.1 N/A N/A U.S. West 1,957.3 1,841.4 6.3 1,773.2 N/A N/A U.S. East 2,600.5 2,378.8 9.3 2,156.2 N/A N/A Japan 3,250.8 N/A N/A 3,419.5 N/A N/A Canada 2,647.4 N/A N/A 2,756.1 N/A N/A All Others 2,034.0 N/A N/A 2,221.8 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= December 2020 total spending statistics were all from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors. Annual 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

December 2021 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,656.3 1,752.2 -5.5 12,995.7 17,716.1 -26.6 Total by air 1,656.3 1,747.8 -5.2 12,995.7 17,657.7 -26.4 U.S. Total 1,470.2 1,185.9 24.0 12,227.0 11,636.2 5.1 U.S. West 875.1 697.6 25.4 7,933.3 6,952.0 14.1 U.S. East 595.1 488.3 21.9 4,293.7 4,684.2 -8.3 Japan 14.5 210.9 -93.1 82.9 2,248.3 -96.3 Canada 97.6 129.6 -24.7 238.4 1,081.5 -78.0 All Others 74.1 221.4 -66.5 447.5 2,691.7 -83.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 4.4 N/A 0.0 58.4 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,679,055 8,832,636 -13.1 65,343,143 90,360,946 -27.7 Total by air 7,679,055 8,779,507 -12.5 65,343,143 89,692,422 -27.1 U.S. Total 6,591,539 6,116,014 7.8 61,217,787 61,786,807 -0.9 U.S. West 4,153,386 3,870,840 7.3 40,904,390 39,752,689 2.9 U.S. East 2,438,153 2,245,174 8.6 20,313,397 22,034,119 -7.8 Japan 65,565 811,203 -91.9 378,558 9,306,767 -95.9 Canada 543,568 814,896 -33.3 1,338,526 6,554,493 -79.6 All Others 478,383 1,037,394 -53.9 2,408,272 12,044,354 -80.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 53,129 N/A 0 668,524 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,670 952,441 -20.9 6,777,498 10,386,673 -34.7 Total by air 753,670 941,128 -19.9 6,777,498 10,243,165 -33.8 U.S. Total 675,922 633,878 6.6 6,465,360 6,871,839 -5.9 U.S. West 447,089 418,520 6.8 4,474,027 4,595,319 -2.6 U.S. East 228,834 215,358 6.3 1,991,333 2,276,520 -12.5 Japan 4,448 136,635 -96.7 24,232 1,576,205 -98.5 Canada 36,876 64,182 -42.5 86,491 540,103 -84.0 All Others 36,424 106,434 -65.8 201,415 1,255,017 -84.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 11,313 N/A 0 143,508 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 247,711 284,924 -13.1 179,022 247,564 -27.7 Total by air 247,711 283,210 -12.5 179,022 245,733 -27.1 U.S. Total 212,630 197,291 7.8 167,720 169,279 -0.9 U.S. West 133,980 124,866 7.3 112,067 108,911 2.9 U.S. East 78,650 72,425 8.6 55,653 60,367 -7.8 Japan 2,115 26,168 -91.9 1,037 25,498 -95.9 Canada 17,534 26,287 -33.3 3,667 17,958 -79.6 All Others 15,432 33,464 -53.9 6,598 32,998 -80.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 1,714 N/A 0 1,832 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.19 9.27 9.9 9.64 8.70 10.8 Total by air 10.19 9.33 9.2 9.64 8.76 10.1 U.S. Total 9.75 9.65 1.1 9.47 8.99 5.3 U.S. West 9.29 9.25 0.4 9.14 8.65 5.7 U.S. East 10.65 10.43 2.2 10.20 9.68 5.4 Japan 14.74 5.94 148.3 15.62 5.90 164.6 Canada 14.74 12.70 16.1 15.48 12.14 27.5 All Others 13.13 9.75 34.8 11.96 9.60 24.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.70 N/A 0.00 4.66 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 215.7 198.4 8.7 198.9 196.1 1.4 Total by air 215.7 199.1 8.3 198.9 196.9 1.0 U.S. Total 223.0 193.9 15.0 199.7 188.3 6.1 U.S. West 210.7 180.2 16.9 193.9 174.9 10.9 U.S. East 244.1 217.5 12.2 211.4 212.6 -0.6 Japan 220.5 260.0 -15.2 218.9 241.6 -9.4 Canada 179.6 159.0 12.9 178.1 165.0 7.9 All Others 154.9 213.4 -27.4 185.8 223.5 -16.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 82.1 N/A 0.0 87.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,197.7 1,839.7 19.5 1,917.5 1,705.7 12.4 Total by air 2,197.7 1,857.2 18.3 1,917.5 1,723.9 11.2 U.S. Total 2,175.1 1,870.9 16.3 1,891.1 1,693.3 11.7 U.S. West 1,957.3 1,666.9 17.4 1,773.2 1,512.8 17.2 U.S. East 2,600.5 2,267.5 14.7 2,156.2 2,057.6 4.8 Japan 3,250.8 1,543.4 110.6 3,419.5 1,426.4 139.7 Canada 2,647.4 2,018.9 31.1 2,756.1 2,002.4 37.6 All Others 2,034.0 2,080.4 -2.2 2,221.8 2,144.7 3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 385.6 N/A 0.0 406.7 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

DECEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2020 % change 2021P YTD 2020 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,656.3 N/A N/A 12,995.7 N/A N/A Total by air 1,656.3 N/A N/A 12,995.7 N/A N/A Oahu 713.0 200.2 256.1 5,659.9 N/A N/A Maui 499.7 237.7 110.2 3,995.4 N/A N/A Molokai 3.7 N/A N/A 25.0 N/A N/A Lanai 14.3 N/A N/A 106.9 N/A N/A Kauai 168.8 12.9 1,208.9 1,390.8 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 256.9 98.0 162.1 1,817.7 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 11.5 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,679,055 2,935,326 161.6 65,343,143 28,659,776 128.0 Total by air 7,679,055 2,935,326 161.6 65,343,143 28,516,797 129.1 Oahu 3,225,491 1,243,871 159.3 26,982,006 12,829,630 110.3 Maui 2,172,604 994,709 118.4 19,971,075 7,553,095 164.4 Molokai 26,934 11,615 131.9 184,197 117,947 56.2 Lanai 27,922 8,457 230.2 234,417 83,228 181.7 Kauai 875,763 74,607 1,073.8 7,003,360 2,940,354 138.2 Hawaii Island 1,350,340 602,066 124.3 10,968,089 4,992,542 119.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 142,979 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,670 236,575 218.6 6,777,498 2,708,258 150.3 Total by air 753,670 236,575 218.6 6,777,498 2,678,073 153.1 Oahu 391,521 113,090 246.2 3,330,948 1,506,316 121.1 Maui 235,433 91,171 158.2 2,299,476 792,602 190.1 Molokai 3,359 1,050 219.8 25,754 17,025 51.3 Lanai 5,559 1,257 342.2 47,740 17,924 166.3 Kauai 101,425 3,762 2,595.8 813,347 330,263 146.3 Hawaii Island 143,897 48,147 198.9 1,184,063 493,817 139.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 30,185 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 247,711 94,688 161.6 179,022 78,305 128.6 Total by air 247,711 94,688 161.6 179,022 77,915 129.8 Oahu 104,048 40,125 159.3 73,923 35,054 110.9 Maui 70,084 32,087 118.4 54,715 20,637 165.1 Molokai 869 375 131.9 505 322 56.6 Lanai 901 273 230.2 642 227 182.4 Kauai 28,250 2,407 1,073.8 19,187 8,034 138.8 Hawaii Island 43,559 19,421 124.3 30,050 13,641 120.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 N/A 0 391 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.19 12.41 -17.9 9.64 10.58 -8.9 Total by air 10.19 12.41 -17.9 9.64 10.65 -9.5 Oahu 8.24 11.00 -25.1 8.10 8.52 -4.9 Maui 9.23 10.91 -15.4 8.69 9.53 -8.9 Molokai 8.02 11.06 -27.5 7.15 6.93 3.2 Lanai 5.02 6.73 -25.3 4.91 4.64 5.7 Kauai 8.63 19.83 -56.5 8.61 8.90 -3.3 Hawaii Island 9.38 12.50 -25.0 9.26 10.11 -8.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 N/A 0.00 4.74 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 215.7 N/A N/A 198.9 N/A N/A Total by air 215.7 N/A N/A 198.9 N/A N/A Oahu 221.1 161.0 37.3 209.8 N/A N/A Maui 230.0 238.9 -3.8 200.1 N/A N/A Molokai 138.6 N/A N/A 136.0 N/A N/A Lanai 512.2 N/A N/A 456.0 N/A N/A Kauai 192.7 172.8 11.5 198.6 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 190.2 162.8 16.9 165.7 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 80.6 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,197.7 N/A N/A 1,917.5 N/A N/A Total by air 2,197.7 N/A N/A 1,917.5 N/A N/A Oahu 1,821.1 1,770.4 2.9 1,699.2 N/A N/A Maui 2,122.3 2,607.0 -18.6 1,737.5 N/A N/A Molokai 1,111.2 N/A N/A 972.4 N/A N/A Lanai 2,572.8 N/A N/A 2,239.0 N/A N/A Kauai 1,664.2 3,427.4 -51.4 1,710.0 N/A N/A Hawaii Island 1,785.0 2,035.4 -12.3 1,535.1 N/A N/A Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 382.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data. NA= December 2020 total spending statistics were all from U.S. West and U.S. East visitors. Annual 2020 visitor spending statisics were not available, as there was no fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID19 restrictions. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

DECEMBER 2021 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2021 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2021P 2019 % change 2021P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,656.3 1,752.2 -5.5 12,995.7 17,716.1 -26.6 Total by air 1,656.3 1,747.8 -5.2 12,995.7 17,657.7 -26.4 Oahu 713.0 778.4 -8.4 5,659.9 8,139.8 -30.5 Maui 499.7 513.1 -2.6 3,995.4 5,128.0 -22.1 Molokai 3.7 4.2 -12.2 25.0 36.0 -30.5 Lanai 14.3 14.5 -1.4 106.9 128.9 -17.1 Kauai 168.8 175.1 -3.6 1,390.8 1,909.0 -27.1 Hawaii Island 256.9 262.4 -2.1 1,817.7 2,315.9 -21.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 4.4 N/A 0.0 58.4 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,679,055 8,832,636 -13.1 65,343,143 90,360,946 -27.7 Total by air 7,679,055 8,779,507 -12.5 65,343,143 89,692,422 -27.1 Oahu 3,225,491 3,947,816 -18.3 26,982,006 41,827,689 -35.5 Maui 2,172,604 2,351,546 -7.6 19,971,075 24,222,598 -17.6 Molokai 26,934 36,028 -25.2 184,197 285,966 -35.6 Lanai 27,922 29,501 -5.4 234,417 269,328 -13.0 Kauai 875,763 967,261 -9.5 7,003,360 10,108,788 -30.7 Hawaii Island 1,350,340 1,447,354 -6.7 10,968,089 12,978,052 -15.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 53,129 N/A 0 668,524 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,670 952,441 -20.9 6,777,498 10,386,673 -34.7 Total by air 753,670 941,128 -19.9 6,777,498 10,243,165 -33.8 Oahu 391,521 558,346 -29.9 3,330,948 6,154,248 -45.9 Maui 235,433 275,419 -14.5 2,299,476 3,059,905 -24.9 Molokai 3,359 6,163 -45.5 25,754 63,035 -59.1 Lanai 5,559 7,004 -20.6 47,740 84,103 -43.2 Kauai 101,425 124,356 -18.4 813,347 1,370,029 -40.6 Hawaii Island 143,897 177,912 -19.1 1,184,063 1,763,904 -32.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 11,313 N/A 0 143,508 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 247,711 284,924 -13.1 179,022 247,564 -27.7 Total by air 247,711 283,210 -12.5 179,022 245,733 -27.1 Oahu 104,048 127,349 -18.3 73,923 114,596 -35.5 Maui 70,084 75,856 -7.6 54,715 66,363 -17.6 Molokai 869 1,162 -25.2 505 783 -35.6 Lanai 901 952 -5.4 642 738 -13.0 Kauai 28,250 31,202 -9.5 19,187 27,695 -30.7 Hawaii Island 43,559 46,689 -6.7 30,050 35,556 -15.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 1,714 N/A 0 1,832 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.19 9.27 9.9 9.64 8.70 10.8 Total by air 10.19 9.33 9.2 9.64 8.76 10.1 Oahu 8.24 7.07 16.5 8.10 6.80 19.2 Maui 9.23 8.54 8.1 8.69 7.92 9.7 Molokai 8.02 5.85 37.2 7.15 4.54 57.7 Lanai 5.02 4.21 19.3 4.91 3.20 53.3 Kauai 8.63 7.78 11.0 8.61 7.38 16.7 Hawaii Island 9.38 8.14 15.4 9.26 7.36 25.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.70 N/A 0.00 4.66 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 215.7 198.4 8.7 198.9 196.1 1.4 Total by air 215.7 199.1 8.3 198.9 196.9 1.0 Oahu 221.1 197.2 12.1 209.8 194.6 7.8 Maui 230.0 218.2 5.4 200.1 211.7 -5.5 Molokai 138.6 117.9 17.5 136.0 126.0 7.9 Lanai 512.2 491.7 4.2 456.0 478.8 -4.8 Kauai 192.7 181.1 6.4 198.6 188.8 5.2 Hawaii Island 190.2 181.3 4.9 165.7 178.4 -7.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 82.1 N/A 0.0 87.3 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,197.7 1,839.7 19.5 1,917.5 1,705.7 12.4 Total by air 2,197.7 1,857.2 18.3 1,917.5 1,723.9 11.2 Oahu 1,821.1 1,394.1 30.6 1,699.2 1,322.6 28.5 Maui 2,122.3 1,863.0 13.9 1,737.5 1,675.9 3.7 Molokai 1,111.2 689.4 61.2 972.4 571.5 70.1 Lanai 2,572.8 2,070.9 24.2 2,239.0 1,533.2 46.0 Kauai 1,664.2 1,408.3 18.2 1,710.0 1,393.4 22.7 Hawaii Island 1,785.0 1,475.2 21.0 1,535.1 1,312.9 16.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 385.6 N/A 0.0 406.7 N/A

P=Preliminary data. Source: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism