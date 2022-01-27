Niagara Institute Launches Guide On How To Motivate Employees
If you’re struggling with motivating employees, you’re not alone. One of the many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic was demotivation among employees.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a free guide to help managers, supervisors, and senior leaders motivate their employees. The guide “Turning Around Demotivated Employees: A How-To Guide for Motivating Employees as a Manager” can be downloaded on their website.
One of the many consequences of the pandemic is demotivated employees. Leaders are struggling with direct reports that feel less than motivated at work. While many factors are out of the control of leaders, there are specific actions that those who oversee individuals can take to create the right environment to help demotivated employees become motivated again.
Niagara Institute’s new resource details how those who oversee employees can influence and increase motivation. The resource covers:
> Why motivating employees is important
> What to watch for to see if an employee is demotivated
> Effects of demotivation on employees
> Factors that lead employees to be demotivated
> 8 ways to create the right conditions that drive motivation
“We’ve heard from many of our program participants that one of their greatest challenges they currently face is how to motivate their employees,” says Gavin Brown, Executive Director at Niagara Institute. “Understanding what leads to demotivation, the signs to watch for to determine if someone is demotivated, and how to create the right conditions to increase motivation is the first step leaders should take. Our new guide provides managers and supervisors the knowledge on how they influence employee motivation, as well as practical and applicable tips on how to turn around demotivated employees.”
For more information about this guide or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website.
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
Michelle Bennett
Niagara Institute
+1 877-374-3533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn