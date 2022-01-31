AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors Hosts Webinar on Oracle Stock Purchase
Doug Reed offers insights for stockholders at https://bit.ly/OracleCernerWebinar
Oracle stockholders only have until February 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., to accept the new offer, as is, so this is a very short period of time for people to make up their mind.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors, https://www.atlanticmidwest.com/, is offering a webinar at https://bit.ly/OracleCernerWebinar regarding Oracle’s purchase of Cerner for $95.00 per share.
— Doug Reed
What: Hosted by financial advisor, Doug Reed, the webinar will help Oracle stockholders make a decision about the stock offer by the 2/14/22 deadline. In less than 45 minutes, attendees will learn:
• Six key issues to address specifically, accurately and immediately to avoid the potential for financial catastrophe;
• Important considerations regarding concentrated Cerner Stock, Net Unrealized Appreciation of Cerner Stock and timely Stock Options; and
• Helpful tips to create a specific roadmap to replace havoc and chaos with tranquility, hope and happiness and more.
Who: Doug Reed is the president and CEO of AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors and Reed Financial Group, Inc. He has been a leader in helping others make the right choices with their financial future since 1995.
“Oracle stockholders only have until February 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., to accept the new offer, as is, so this is a very short period of time for people to make up their mind,” states Reed. “With the stock price before the announcement, on December 20, 2020, closing at $79.49, this important webinar will provide valuable information investors need right now without any sales pitches.”
Why: Anyone impacted by the Oracle Acquisition of Cerner needs to know specific things in order to prepare accordingly and make smart decisions about their investments.
When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Central Time
Where: Register for this webinar today as spots will be limited: https://bit.ly/OracleCernerWebinar
About AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors
Formed in 2019, AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors is the new division of Reed Financial Group. Since 2006, Reed Financial Group has been helping retirees and soon-to-be retirees build sound financial strategies that incorporate income planning, Social Security maximization, tax minimization, planning for the unexpected, and retirement security. As a family-owned and operated company with over 35 years of experience in risk management and financial planning, our clients receive the security and confidence that comes with a sound financial plan designed to protect them now and in the future. To have your own team of financial experts advocating for you and working to protect your assets as if they were their own, visit https://www.atlanticmidwest.com/.
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
Doug Reed
AtlanticMidwest Global Advisors
+1 800-585-1102
