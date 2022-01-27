MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Department of Education Announces 2021/2022 Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has announced that 21 Maine students have been selected to join its Student Cabinet for the 2021/2022 school year. The newest members will join 14 students serving their 2nd year as Student Cabinet members, along with the Maine State Board of Education’s two Student Representatives who also serve on the Cabinet each year.

This is the third year the Maine DOE has appointed students to a Student Cabinet with the goal of integrating student voice into decision-making on education issues that impact their journey, and those of their peers, through Maine’s education system. In past years students have helped in highlighting mental health needs at school, raised issues of racial equity, and helped brainstorm ways to individualize learning.

“I’m thrilled to welcome our newest members of our Student Cabinet and to welcome back our returning members. Student Cabinet members come from every part of our state and reflect the full diversity of our student population, bringing their ideas, voice and experiences to the table to strengthen our schools,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “Their perspectives and their power to innovate, problem solve, and bring fresh ideas are critically important to our work at the Department of Education, and I look forward to working with this group of leaders.”

The Student Cabinet convenes virtually each month starting in December to provide regular input to Maine DOE. This year is a special opportunity for Cabinet members to design pilot projects that reflect on the past two school years, and reinvent how schools think about remote and responsive learning as part of the Reinventing Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) initiative. RREV is the product of a $16.9 million award from U.S. DOE to support systemic investments which will strengthen a culture of innovation in PK-12 education and enhance learning experiences for all students. As part of this year’s program, the students are currently using design thinking processes to help identify and develop solutions to complex problems in education.

Comprised of 37 students in grades 5 – 12 and first year of college from all 16 counties in Maine, Maine DOE Student Cabinet members serve as representatives and advocates for the unique educational challenges in their region, as well as for underrepresented student groups who may face challenges in education.

To learn more about the Maine DOE Student Cabinet visit: The Maine DOE Student Cabinet Webpage.