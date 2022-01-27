Acutrack Announces Integration with Etsy to Facilitate Smooth Seller-Buyer Operation
Acutrack, a leading book fulfillment service, is happy to announce integration with Etsy, an e-commerce service provider trusted by over 100M+ users.LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acutrack, a leading book fulfillment service that provides both printing and logistics, is happy to announce integration with Etsy, an e-commerce service provider trusted by over 100M+ users. A hugely successful network of independent sellers, 87% of Etsy store owners are women who make, collect and curate their products, as well as manage their orders and inventory.
Acutrack has built an integration with ETSY using REST API. This allows Acutrack to communicate with the merchant’s ETSY account and automate the fulfillment process seamlessly. According to Mr. Raj Barman, CEO of Acutrack, “This partnership streamlines all processes across the supply chain of an Etsy seller- right from order fulfillment to inventory management.”
Once the ETSY integration with Acutrack is completed, when a buyer makes a purchase in an Etsy store, the order will be automatically notified to Acutrack’s system. You can log in to the portal and view the orders.
As soon as the shipment notification is received, Acutrack’s team will pick, pack, and ship your order. Once the order is shipped, the tracking number will be sent to the Etsy store instantly.
An online dashboard and a committed team of customer support provided by Acutrack ensure complete end-to-end tracking of every order. Along with global fulfillment, merchants on Etsy will have access to easy inventory tracking via this integration.
The Acutrack Advantage:
Integration with Acutrack makes life simpler and smoother for a seller on Etsy. From the time the order is placed to the time the product is delivered, the seller has complete control without having to put in the extra effort.
If the seller so wishes, they can choose to add printed brochures, a thank you card or a surprise addition to the order, thus increasing personalization and adding to customer delight thanks to the Acutrack offers Kitting and Assembling service.
Acutrack can print and compile them into pre-sorted kits which can then be easily assembled, custom packaged, and then shipped. If the order is of high priority, then Acutrack can deliver it in 24 hours.
Acutrack is the perfect book printing service and print-on-demand fulfillment partner for anyone who wishes to work directly with their customer base.
Acutrack’s technology-driven platform is integrated with multiple e-commerce platforms to provide a seamless experience in printing and shipping. Each order received is automated and offers the seller complete tracking and shipping information on their respective e-commerce platforms.
Another competitive edge that Acutrack brings to the table is that when they print and deliver, Acutrack allows their customers to manage it all from one easy to operate and understand dashboard.
This ensures that every Acutrack customer knows who their customers are, their order history as well as where they are. They have a complete customer profile ready and available. This invaluable data is a treasure trove of insights that can be used to understand the areas their businesses need to grow in and the holes they need to fix in order to take their businesses to a higher place. Another key result of having customer data is that up-sell becomes that much easier, besides giving the customer complete control of their revenue too.
With multiple state-of-the-art production and book fulfillment services, Acutrack delivers anywhere in the world. Acutrack provides end-to-end tracking of orders along with an online Dashboard for 24/7 reporting.
Apart from that, Acutrack also provides added services like automated inventory alerts and a dedicated and experienced customer support team. Acutrack’s presence on both the coasts of the US and also Europe cuts down on high zone, high-cost shipments.
Integrating with Acutrack will mean that your business logistics are taken care of in a hassle-free manner. “Letting the specialists do their jobs will mean that you are freeing up your valuable resources to focus on more important aspects like sales growth and business expansion,” sums up Poornima Rajkumar, Director of Marketing, Acutrack.
Embracing latest technology - Acutrack upgrading with time
The advantages of partnering with Acutrack are many but one of the most important features is its ability to keep up with changing times. Acutrack proactively embraces new technology and the resulting up-gradation. Acutrack’s manufacturing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. A wide range of book trim sizes & binding options with advanced printing technology that works rapidly, producing the best books possible.
To keep pace with modern mechanization, Acutrack consistently invests in the latest equipment so that today it has print machines combined with adequate pre-press and post-press operations. As part of a recent addition, the company has acquired and installed an ultra-modern printing machine for a better product outcome for its customers.
This has enabled Acutrack to become a really impressive book print and fulfillment setup! This consists of printing with offset quality print and automated bindery of different types which gives the highest quality printed books and perfect bindings from case bound to saddle-wire stitch. Necessary for print-on-demand, this setup allows for printing the highest quality short runs in the same budget as large runs.
Acutrack strives to partner with platforms that can leverage Acutrack’s expertise, helping the end-user achieve more. The partnership between Etsy and Acutrack brings artists, creators, entrepreneurs the opportunity to evolve and grow, the flexibility to focus on their agenda, and leave the rest to the people who understand the business of fulfillment.
