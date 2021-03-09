Amazon Announces Acutrack to Replace its Media-On-Demand Service
Amazon is ending its Media-On-Demand service, and affected content owners are searching for replacements. Acutrack is ready to meet that challenge!LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech giant Amazon has recently announced that it will be closing its entire Media on Demand (MOD) service, citing customer and content owner feedback as the reason for that decision. For the benefit of content owners, Amazon has recommended six companies that are still active in disc on-demand manufacturing, with Acutrack standing right at the top of that list.
Amazon has mapped out a clear timeline for the closure, which began on the 1st of March as they notified content owners of the decision. By the end of March, the company will stop accepting new titles, while the 4th of June stands as the final day for content owners to sell their titles through Amazon and earn royalties.
By that point, content owners will be seeking new Media On Demand partners who can cater to their needs, and Acutrack is well-prepared to meet that challenge. Acutrack is an experienced fulfillment house specialize in publishing content on disc, or book. establishing itself as a market leader with clients that include, Digital River, Teaching text, and Gravitas Ventures, to name a few.
Acutrack has earned its leading position in the industry thanks to its fantastic value proposition. The company is a one-stop-shop for all Discs and USB production On Demand, needs a content owner may have, starting with high-quality manufacturing of zero-failure discs. Beyond performance, those discs also carry artwork that doesn’t smudge, scratch, or fade, precisely what customers expect from their media purchases.
With a fulfillment center on both coasts, Acutrack also provides clients with additional value by serving as a single partner for all logistics needs. That includes managing book fulfillment or even fulfilling any items supplied by clients as part of the manufacturing process.
But what makes Acutrack the best partner for content owners affected by the closure of Amazon’s MOD service? Simple. It’s the fact that Acutrack allows full control over sales and marketing to remain in the hands of the content owners themselves! Clients will keep complete control of their revenue and customer data while Acutrack integrates with their preferred ecommerce platforms. Content holders have to develop an eCommerce cart or Amazon marketplace to come up with a new sales strategy; while Acutrack is ready to help them with production and fulfillment.
Acutrack CEO Raj Barman was optimistic about the news of Amazon’s decision. “Amazon ending its Media on Demand service means that there’s going to be a significant vacuum in the MOD space very soon. Content owners who have been heavily-reliant on Amazon are already searching for a new partner to keep up with their needs.”
He adds, "To put it simply: Acutrack has been preparing for an opportunity like this for a very long time. We’re more than ready.”
Despite the advent of streaming and other web-based content, Media On Demand (MOD) has proven its ability to stand its ground. The MOD model is a win-win for content owners and their customers alike. Being on-demand means that content owners don’t need to pay upfront costs for mass production, nor do they have to keep any inventory.
Customers who wish to own a copy of their favorite media will never experience a lack of availability, as any title they order will be produced on-demand as well.
Bottom line: Amazon’s decision to end its Media-On-Demand service opens up a world of opportunity for other manufacturers, and Acutrack is ready to step up to the plate.
