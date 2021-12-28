Acutrack Partners With Eventsquid to Boost Organizer-Attendee Connect
Acutrack has partnered with Eventsquid - an event management software company to help online event organizers connect better with their attendees.
Since most events are online, the hosts require partners to send their marketing material to all attendees. Acutrack is an ideal match. We print, kit, and deliver the required goodies globally.”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology-driven book fulfillment company Acutrack has partnered with Eventsquid - a flat-fee, cloud-based event registration and management software to help online event organizers connect better with their attendees.
— Raj Barman
Popular online event platform Eventsquid enables clients to automate event registration, website & mobile app creation, exhibitor sales, attendee communication, surveys, volunteer sign-up, speaker management, document management, and reporting. It handles live, virtual and hybrid events of virtually any type offering tailored experiences for attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and speakers.
Eventsquid enables planners to automate event registrations, website and mobile app creation, virtual events, exhibitor sales, attendee communication, agenda management, surveys, volunteer signup, CEU tracking, check-in/out, speaker management, session ratings, speaker ratings, document management, reporting and more.
“The attendees of trade shows or conferences are handed giveaways or goody bags for registering at events. Now that most of these are happening online, the hosts of events require partners who can send their marketing material to all attendees. We believe that Acutrack is an ideal match. We are equipped to print, kit, and deliver the required goodies smoothly and efficiently. The best part is we give access to attendee information to the organizer via a state of the art dashboard,” states Mr. Raj Barman, CEO – Acutrack.
Integration of Acutrack with Eventsquid will ensure a smoother operation between the parties organizing online events and attendees, as Acutrack can both print and ship out their marketing material in a timely manner.
As soon as a participant registers for the event, Acutrack will get an intimation of the order. The marketing material can be assembled and sent to the virtual attendees in a simple and seamless process.
Irrespective of it being single registrations, group registrations, guest registrations, minor registrations, or third-party registrations, Acutrack will receive an update and ensure every attendee gets their due.
The promise of an instant connection via this branding/ marketing operation, done in a smooth, effortless manner is the advantage that Acutrack brings to the Eventsquid table.
The Acutrack Advantage:
A huge boon to the marketing team, Acutrack allows its customers to include add-ons like flyers, mugs, t-shirts as part of the goodie bag leading to better branding and greater customer delight.
Over and above print fulfillment services, Acutrack offers Kitting and Assembling. If the intention is to give attendees welcome kits, instructional or promotional materials, or even product samples, Acutrack can print and compile them into pre-sorted kits which can then be easily assembled, custom packaged, and then shipped. If your order is of high priority, then Acutrack can deliver it in 24 hours. Acutrack is the perfect book printing service and on-demand fulfillment partner for anyone who wishes to work directly with their customer base.
Acutrack’s technology-driven platform is integrated with multiple e-commerce platforms to provide a seamless experience in printing and shipping. Each order received is automated and offers the seller complete tracking and shipping information on their respective e-commerce platforms.
Another competitive edge that Acutrack brings to the table is that when they print and deliver, Acutrack allows their customers to manage it all from one easy to operate and understand dashboard. This ensures that every Acutrack customer knows who their customers are, their order history as well as where they are. They have a complete customer profile ready and available. This invaluable data is a treasure trove of insights that can be used to understand the areas their businesses need to grow in and the holes they need to fix in order to take their businesses to a higher place. Another key result of having customer data is that up-sell becomes that much easier, besides giving the customer complete control of their revenue too.
With multiple state-of-the-art production and book fulfillment services, Acutrack delivers anywhere in the world. Acutrack provides end-to-end tracking of orders along with an online Dashboard for 24/7 reporting.
Apart from that, Acutrack also provides added services like automated inventory alerts and a dedicated and experienced customer support team. Acutrack’s presence on both the coasts of the US and also Europe cuts down on high zone, high-cost shipments.
“Organizing an event is a complex process by itself. There are so many variables to think through and get in place. A platform like Eventsquid is a blessing for those with little experience or little time. By joining hands with them, we hope to make the entire journey a lot simpler, effective, and growth-oriented for our customers. We hope to be a one-stop-shop for coaches, speakers, authors, etc to be able to smoothly reach out to their audience via events, books, and collaterals and build a relationship that snowballs to a phenomenal level,” feels Poornima Rajkumar, Marketing Director, Acutrack.
Evolving with the changing times, embracing the latest technology:
The advantages of partnering with Acutrack are many but one of the most important features is its ability to keep up with changing times. Acutrack proactively embraces new technology and the resulting up-gradation. Acutrack’s manufacturing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. A wide range of book trim sizes & binding options with advanced book printing technology that works rapidly, producing the best books possible.
To keep pace with modern mechanization, Acutrack consistently invests in the latest equipment so that today it has print machines combined with adequate pre-press and post-press operations. As part of a recent addition, the company has acquired and installed an ultra-modern printing machine for a better product outcome for its customers.
This has enabled Acutrack to become a really impressive book printing and fulfillment setup! This consists of printing with offset quality print and automated bindery of different types which gives the highest quality printed books and perfect bindings from case bound to saddle-wire stitch. Necessary for print-on-demand, this setup allows for printing the highest quality short runs in the same budget as large runs.
Acutrack strives to partner with platforms that can leverage on Acutrack’s expertise, helping the end user achieve more. The partnership between Eventsquid and Acutrack brings authors,
Poornima rajkumar
www.acutrack.com
+1 9252155667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other