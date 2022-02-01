Liongard Extends Its Data & Automation Platform to Windows Workstations with the Launch of Endpoint Visibility
New capabilities unify Windows Workstation, Windows Server and Linux Server information with data across the entire IT stack.
Our new Endpoint Visibility offering gives Liongard Partners a distinct competitive advantage over MSPs that don’t have the same level of visibility.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of Endpoint Visibility, offering greater access to mission-critical data and insights that IT service providers need to run their businesses. This new offering advances Liongard’s vision to deliver unified visibility across the modern IT stack by extending to the endpoint. Endpoint Visibility combines Windows Workstation (Windows 10 & 11 laptops, desktops and tablets), Windows Server and Linux Server information with data from all the systems MSPs manage, all in one place.
— Joe Alapat, co-founder and CEO for Liongard
Liongard co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Alapat, explains, “Direct insight into Windows Workstations as well as Windows and Linux Servers is more critical than ever. End-users are regularly interacting with these systems. In today’s world, where employees can work from anywhere in the world, companies still expect the same level of connectivity, security and support from their MSP. Our new Endpoint Visibility offering gives Liongard Partners a distinct competitive advantage over MSPs that don’t have the same level of visibility.”
Endpoint Visibility Inspectors capture details about hardware, software, network connectivity, security, patch status and antivirus, and operate in a least-privilege model. This is critical data that MSPs need at their fingertips to quickly resolve user requests, ensure their customers are secure and keep their antivirus up to date. This, along with the 70+ other Integrations that Liongard delivers, is available as query-able, reportable and historically auditable data going back up to 18 months. With the addition of Endpoint Visibility to Liongard’s already best-in-class platform, MSPs have access to the most comprehensive data visibility tool in the industry, delivering more value to their customers.
MSPs continue to face new and different challenges. Supporting the “work from anywhere” environment, securing their customers against the rise in cybercrime and handling the increasing number of systems they manage are just a few. Liongard provides a streamlined, unified platform that helps MSPs navigate these complex systems and will continue to evolve to support service providers.
For more information about Endpoint Visibility, visit https://insights.liongard.com/endpoint-visibility or request a demo.
About Liongard
Standardize, secure and scale your IT Managed Services with Liongard, the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the stack. Make every aspect of running your MSP more efficient, profitable and secure—from how you assess potential customers to how you protect their systems. By centralizing deep system data, Liongard empowers faster resolutions, eliminates unnecessary escalations and enables you to create alerts and reports to easily manage your customers’ systems. With a global partner base, Liongard is changing the way MSPs manage and protect thousands of businesses worldwide. Ready to manage modern IT with confidence? Learn more at liongard.com.
