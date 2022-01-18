Liongard Extends International Reach with Tier One Partnership
Partnership will reduce complexity with Cloud solutions and provide MSPs with unified visibility across their IT stack.
Tier One and Liongard are both future-focused and thinking about how best to help MSPs reduce complexity by transitioning to cloud services.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced their partnership with Tier One, an Australia-based Cloud technology distributor and provider of white label Cloud Data, Desktop, & Voice Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. Through the agreement, Tier One partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which provides full visibility across the tech stack.
— Casey Higgins, Vice President Channel & Alliances for Liongard
“As a Cloud technology distributor, Tier One seeks to provide our MSP, ISV, and SI partners best of breed solutions and tools for their customer’s Cloud Infrastructure needs,” said Guy Rowson, Co-Founder and CTO at Tier One. “Getting to the Cloud is only half the challenge, delivering Cloud Infrastructures that are reliable, scalable, and secure whilst driving out cost is key.”
Together, Tier One and Liongard will enable MSPs to keep pace with today’s evolving IT requirements with automated documentation, alerts and reporting for their clients’ systems, from cloud and network to on-premise environments and beyond. The agreement also extends local sales, support and billing services for Liongard’s current APAC partners.
“This new partnership with Tier One is very exciting for us,” said Casey Higgins, Vice President, Channel and Alliances for Liongard. “Tier One and Liongard are both future-focused and thinking about how best to help MSPs reduce complexity by transitioning to cloud services. We’re looking forward to helping Tier One partners standardize, secure and scale their businesses.”
Liongard's automation platform empowers MSPs with unified visibility to deliver data-driven insights.
- Trusted, automated documentation tracks historical changes for up to 18 months, saving time and increasing productivity for MSPs
- Unified Visibility delivered across the stack through 70+ mission critical Inspectors and Integrations
- Robust Reporting provides visibility across all customers systems and environments
About Liongard
Standardize, secure and scale your IT Managed Services with Liongard, the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the stack. Make every aspect of running your MSP more efficient, profitable and secure—from how you assess potential customers to how you protect their systems. By centralizing deep system data, Liongard empowers faster resolutions, eliminates unnecessary escalations and enables you to create alerts and reports to easily manage your customers’ systems. With a global partner base, Liongard is changing the way MSPs manage and protect thousands of businesses worldwide. Ready to manage modern IT with confidence? Learn more at liongard.com.
About TierOne
Tier One distributes leading Cloud Technologies and PaaS solutions that reduce the time, complexity, and cost associated with the deployment and management of Cloud Applications, Desktop, and Server Workloads. Learn more at [Tier One URL]
