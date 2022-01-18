Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,718 in the last 365 days.

Liongard Extends International Reach with Tier One Partnership

Liongard Logo

Partnership will reduce complexity with Cloud solutions and provide MSPs with unified visibility across their IT stack.

Tier One and Liongard are both future-focused and thinking about how best to help MSPs reduce complexity by transitioning to cloud services.”
— Casey Higgins, Vice President Channel & Alliances for Liongard
HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced their partnership with Tier One, an Australia-based Cloud technology distributor and provider of white label Cloud Data, Desktop, & Voice Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. Through the agreement, Tier One partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which provides full visibility across the tech stack.

“As a Cloud technology distributor, Tier One seeks to provide our MSP, ISV, and SI partners best of breed solutions and tools for their customer’s Cloud Infrastructure needs,” said Guy Rowson, Co-Founder and CTO at Tier One. “Getting to the Cloud is only half the challenge, delivering Cloud Infrastructures that are reliable, scalable, and secure whilst driving out cost is key.”

Together, Tier One and Liongard will enable MSPs to keep pace with today’s evolving IT requirements with automated documentation, alerts and reporting for their clients’ systems, from cloud and network to on-premise environments and beyond. The agreement also extends local sales, support and billing services for Liongard’s current APAC partners.

“This new partnership with Tier One is very exciting for us,” said Casey Higgins, Vice President, Channel and Alliances for Liongard. “Tier One and Liongard are both future-focused and thinking about how best to help MSPs reduce complexity by transitioning to cloud services. We’re looking forward to helping Tier One partners standardize, secure and scale their businesses.”

Liongard's automation platform empowers MSPs with unified visibility to deliver data-driven insights.
- Trusted, automated documentation tracks historical changes for up to 18 months, saving time and increasing productivity for MSPs
- Unified Visibility delivered across the stack through 70+ mission critical Inspectors and Integrations
- Robust Reporting provides visibility across all customers systems and environments


For more information about Liongard, visit liongard.com or request a demo.


About Liongard

Standardize, secure and scale your IT Managed Services with Liongard, the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the stack. Make every aspect of running your MSP more efficient, profitable and secure—from how you assess potential customers to how you protect their systems. By centralizing deep system data, Liongard empowers faster resolutions, eliminates unnecessary escalations and enables you to create alerts and reports to easily manage your customers’ systems. With a global partner base, Liongard is changing the way MSPs manage and protect thousands of businesses worldwide. Ready to manage modern IT with confidence? Learn more at liongard.com.


About TierOne

Tier One distributes leading Cloud Technologies and PaaS solutions that reduce the time, complexity, and cost associated with the deployment and management of Cloud Applications, Desktop, and Server Workloads. Learn more at [Tier One URL]

Anita Morea
Liongard
+1 404-844-8470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Liongard Extends International Reach with Tier One Partnership

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.