Liongard and Vade Team Up to Bring MSPs Deeper Visibility
New Inspector integrates Vade’s comprehensive security data into Liongard’s growing platform
Together, Liongard and Vade for M365 give MSPs the tools they need to save time, improve efficiencies, and grow their businesses.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard has partnered with email defense solution Vade to release a new Inspector geared toward helping managed service providers (MSPs) gain deeper visibility and save time. This new Inspector automatically surfaces critical account data, streamlining user management, and billing for M365 users.
— Adrien Gendre, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Vade.
"I'm very pleased that Vade for M365 is now integrated with Liongard's leading IT automation platform," said Adrien Gendre, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Vade. "MSPs who offer managed cybersecurity can now combine the threat detection and remediation capabilities of Vade for M365 with the automation and unified visibility of Liongard. Together, Liongard and Vade for M365 give MSPs the tools they need to save time, improve efficiencies, and grow their businesses."
The Vade Inspector is included in Liongard’s latest release and focuses on surfacing the powerful security information from Vade in Liongard’s platform. Users will be able to leverage licensing, billing, and security data to simplify security management, accounting, and reporting.
“We’re very excited about our new Vade Inspector and the value it brings to the MSP community,” said Matt Miller, Vice President, Product for Liongard. “Both Vade and Liongard are committed to helping the managed services community stay security-focused. This Inspector enables MSPs to maintain a strong security posture through automation, with the added benefit of saving time and effort across the organization.”
Liongard enables a single-pane view across the entire tech stack with over 70 Inspectors and Integrations, automated Actionable Alerts and reporting that takes MSPs from data to insights faster, empowering them to standardize processes, secure systems, and scale their business successfully.
About Liongard
Standardize, secure and scale your IT Managed Services with Liongard, the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the stack. Make every aspect of running your MSP more efficient, profitable and secure—from how you assess potential customers to how you protect their systems. By centralizing deep system data, Liongard empowers faster resolutions, eliminates unnecessary escalations and enables you to create alerts and reports to easily manage your customers’ systems. With a global partner base, Liongard is changing the way MSPs manage and protect thousands of businesses worldwide. Ready to manage modern IT with confidence? Learn more at liongard.com.
About Vade
Vade helps MSPs, ISPs, and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyber threats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company’s predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 1 billion mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade’s technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Microsoft 365 or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs. Learn more at https://www.vadesecure.com/en/
