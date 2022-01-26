Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1354
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
965
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, STEFANO, PITTMAN,
SCHWANK, MENSCH, DiSANTO, AUMENT, ROBINSON, COSTA AND VOGEL,
JANUARY 5, 2022
SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, JANUARY 26, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for
definitions; in certificate of title and security interests,
further providing for content and effect of certificate of
title; in rules of the road in general, further providing for
platooning; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing
for accidents involving death or personal injury, for
accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property,
for duty to give information and render aid, for accidents
involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and for
immediate notice of accident to police department; in
equipment standards, further providing for promulgation of
vehicle equipment standards; in inspection of vehicles,
further providing for requirement for periodic inspection of
vehicles; in size, weight and load, further providing for
width of vehicles; and, in highly automated vehicles, further
providing for definitions and, providing for construction,
FURTHER PROVIDING FOR HIGHLY AUTOMATED VEHICLE ADVISORY
COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING for operation of highly automated
vehicles without a highly automated vehicle driver on board,
for operation of highly automated vehicles with a highly
automated motor vehicle driver on board, for operation of
highly automated motor carrier vehicles, for operation of
highly automated transportation network service, for
licensing and registration, for insurance, for control and
for regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
