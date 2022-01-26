Senate Bill 1038 Printer's Number 1359

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1359

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1038

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND MENSCH, JANUARY 26, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 26, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 31, 1945 (P.L.1198, No.418), entitled

"An act providing for the conservation and improvement of

land affected in connection with surface mining; regulating

such mining; providing for the establishment of an Emergency

Bond Fund for anthracite deep mine operators; and providing

penalties," further providing for land reclamation financial

guarantees; and making an inconsistent repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 19.2(b) of the act of May 31, 1945

(P.L.1198, No.418), known as the Surface Mining Conservation and

Reclamation Act, is amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 19.2. Land Reclamation Financial Guarantees.--* * *

(b) * * *

(8) (i) Notwithstanding section 8(a) of the act of June 22,

1937 (P.L.1987, No.394), known as "The Clean Streams Law," the

following shall be transferred by the department into the

Reclamation Fee O&M Trust Account:

(A) Civil penalties collected for a violation under section

605 of "The Clean Streams Law," which is in any manner connected

with or related to a coal mining activity as defined in 25 Pa.

