Senate Bill 1039 Printer's Number 1355

communities that were designed with health in mind.

(4) Health outcomes, such as differences in life

expectancy by race and ethnicity, are the result of a

confluence of social, environmental and behavioral factors

simultaneously operating at different scales.

(5) Primary care is critical to the health of

individuals, improves health outcomes and, when systems

prioritize primary health, is associated with a more

equitable distribution of positive health outcomes in

populations.

(6) Primary care spending, a measure of primary care

orientation, only amounts to approximately 5% to 8% of all

health spending, with states with higher investment in

primary care reporting better patient outcomes.

(7) These complex issues rarely have a singular solution

that can be implemented by one sector or State agency.

(8) The integration of health impacts into the

Commonwealth's public policies, including policies related to

health care and public health, air and water quality, natural

resources, housing, infrastructure, education and

transportation, can have a substantial impact on the health

and economic prosperity of communities of this Commonwealth.

(9) Improving health outcomes by reducing the chronic

disease burden and health inequities in this Commonwealth

requires State interagency collaboration to ensure that

health is considered when policies are developed.

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

