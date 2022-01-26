Senate Bill 1039 Printer's Number 1355
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - communities that were designed with health in mind.
(4) Health outcomes, such as differences in life
expectancy by race and ethnicity, are the result of a
confluence of social, environmental and behavioral factors
simultaneously operating at different scales.
(5) Primary care is critical to the health of
individuals, improves health outcomes and, when systems
prioritize primary health, is associated with a more
equitable distribution of positive health outcomes in
populations.
(6) Primary care spending, a measure of primary care
orientation, only amounts to approximately 5% to 8% of all
health spending, with states with higher investment in
primary care reporting better patient outcomes.
(7) These complex issues rarely have a singular solution
that can be implemented by one sector or State agency.
(8) The integration of health impacts into the
Commonwealth's public policies, including policies related to
health care and public health, air and water quality, natural
resources, housing, infrastructure, education and
transportation, can have a substantial impact on the health
and economic prosperity of communities of this Commonwealth.
(9) Improving health outcomes by reducing the chronic
disease burden and health inequities in this Commonwealth
requires State interagency collaboration to ensure that
health is considered when policies are developed.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
