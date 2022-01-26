Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1358

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1358

AN ACT

Amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further

providing for definitions, for trust instrument controls and

mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law - UTC 107, for

situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC

111, for charitable purposes; enforcement - UTC 405, for

trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for noncharitable trust

without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC 409, for reformation

to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for modification to achieve

settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416, for spendthrift provision

- UTC 502, for creditor's claim against settlor - UTC 505(a),

for overdue distribution - UTC 506, for revocation or

amendment of revocable trust - UTC 602, for trustee's duties

and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603, for accepting or

declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for trustee's bond - UTC

702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for vacancy in trusteeship and

appointment of successor - UTC 704, for resignation of

trustee and filing resignation, for compensation of trustee -

UTC 708, for duty to administer trust - UTC 801, for duty of

loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to direct - UTC 808, for duty

to inform and report, for discretionary powers and for powers

of trustees - UTC 815, providing for directed trusts, further

providing for remedies for breach of trust--UTC 1001,

providing for nonjudicial account settlement and further

providing for reliance on trust instrument - UTC 1006, for

exculpation of trustee - UTC 1008, for certification of trust

- UTC 1013 and for title of purchaser.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "interests of the

