Senate Bill 1035 Printer's Number 1358
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1358
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1035
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, MENSCH, STEFANO, PITTMAN AND SCHWANK,
JANUARY 26, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 26, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further
providing for definitions, for trust instrument controls and
mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law - UTC 107, for
situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement agreements - UTC
111, for charitable purposes; enforcement - UTC 405, for
trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for noncharitable trust
without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC 409, for reformation
to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for modification to achieve
settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416, for spendthrift provision
- UTC 502, for creditor's claim against settlor - UTC 505(a),
for overdue distribution - UTC 506, for revocation or
amendment of revocable trust - UTC 602, for trustee's duties
and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603, for accepting or
declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for trustee's bond - UTC
702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for vacancy in trusteeship and
appointment of successor - UTC 704, for resignation of
trustee and filing resignation, for compensation of trustee -
UTC 708, for duty to administer trust - UTC 801, for duty of
loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to direct - UTC 808, for duty
to inform and report, for discretionary powers and for powers
of trustees - UTC 815, providing for directed trusts, further
providing for remedies for breach of trust--UTC 1001,
providing for nonjudicial account settlement and further
providing for reliance on trust instrument - UTC 1006, for
exculpation of trustee - UTC 1008, for certification of trust
- UTC 1013 and for title of purchaser.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "interests of the
