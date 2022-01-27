Energy Meter market to surpass USD 14.1 billion by 2030, Forecast, Size, Share, Various Segments, Regional

Global Energy Meter market to surpass USD 14.1 billion by 2030 from USD 10.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.2 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Energy Meter Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.2 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is expected to rise as a result of rising demand for efficient data monitoring systems, favorable government regulations for smart meter rollout, enhanced cost savings due to smart meter use, making it a compelling argument for adoption, and a global focus on renewable energy sources.

“Many developing nations are still in the early phases of implementing a smart grid. This smart grid implementation is being done to monitor electricity demand, after which they are expected to create the necessary sophisticated infrastructure, which will include smart electric meters. The development and deployment of smart grids in a number of nations presents a significant opportunity for the smart electric meter industry, as the latter fully meets the needs of a smart grid system. The smart electric meter communication infrastructure can also be utilized to remotely regulate distributed electricity generation. Because smart electric meters are part of a virtual power plant, they can be used to measure the amount of electricity sent to the grid via distributed generating. Grid operators may easily integrate renewable and nonrenewable sources to control electricity demand with a perfect balance of energy sources thanks to the tariff management options. All of these characteristics create a major opportunity for the smart electric meters market, as smart electric meters are required to fulfill energy demand and improve operational reliability.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1043

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Energy Meter Market: Key Players

• Itron (US)

• Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation) (Switzerland)

• Jiangsu Linyang (China)

• Wasion (China)

• Aclara Technologies (Hubbell Incorporated) (US)

• Schneider (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Honeywell (US)

• Iskraemeco (Slovenia)

• Other Prominent Players

An electric meter, often known as an energy meter, is a device that measures how much electricity a building, tenant space, or electrically powered equipment consumes. Electric utilities monitor electric energy delivered to its customers using electric meters put on their premises for billing purposes. When energy savings are required during specific periods, some meters may monitor demand or the maximum amount of electricity used in a given timeframe. Electric tariffs can be modified throughout the day, and usage can be recorded during peak, high-cost hours and off-peak, low-cost periods, thanks to "time of day" metering. In some regions, meters also feature demand response load shedding relays for high load periods.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1043

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Energy Meter market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by End-user into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial, by Phases into Single Phase, and Three phases. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1043

Energy Meter market Segments

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Phases

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Related Reports

Global Infrared LED Market

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.