Omega 3 Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 12.67 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.48%: Fatpos Global

Omega 3 supplements market to surpass USD 12.67 billion by 2030 from USD 5.62 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.48% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Omega 3 supplements market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 12.67 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 8.48% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of omega 3 supplements, combined with an increase in the number of chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease and strokes, arthritis, and cancer, including prostate and colon cancer, is expected to be the major driving factor of the Omega 3 Supplement market.

“The market is projected to be driven by growing demand for Omega 3 Supplements due to an aging population and the incidence of chronic diseases. The influence of newer revenue-generating strategies implemented by large corporations. The rising number of regulatory approvals has had the greatest influence on the total market's growth in recent years, among all variables.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Omega 3 supplements: Key Players

• Nordic Naturals Inc.

• NutriGold Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Pharma Nord B.V.

• i-Health Inc.

• Aker BioMarine AS

• Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

• Pharmavite LLC

• KD Pharma Group

• NOW Foods

Plants, nut oils, and fish, such as tuna, salmon, and halibut, as well as other marine foods like krill and algae, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are a kind of essential fatty acid that is required for human health. These fatty acids are essential for brain function as well as human growth and development. Risk of Chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis are all reduced when omega 3 is consumed.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Omega 3 supplements market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Source into Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil, Others. By application into Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant formula, and Others. By End-user into Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Omega 3 supplements Segments:

By Source

• Fish Oil

• Krill Oil

• Algae Oil

• Others

By Application

• Food & beverage

• Nutraceutical supplement

• Pharmaceutical

• Infant formula

• Others

By End-user

• Adults

• Geriatric

• Pregnant Women

• Children

• Infants

