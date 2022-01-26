Governor Abbott Appoints Five to State Independent Living Council

TEXAS, January 26 - January 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Heisha Freeman, Michael Garrett, David Lunt, and Janet "Jan" McSorley and reappointed Joseph "Joe" Rogers to the State Independent Living Council for terms set to expire on October 24, 2024. The council develops the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on independent living and related issues for persons with disabilities.

Heisha Freeman of Dallas is Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for MoveCenter. She is a member of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council. Additionally, she is the founder of Special Needs Parents of North Texas and a former member of the Agape Resource & Assistance Center Board and the Arc of Texas DFW Area Board. Freeman received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Austin College.

Michael Garrett of Missouri City is a retired Senior Equities Analyst for J.P. Morgan Chase. He is first vice president of the American Council of the Blind of Texas, board chairman of the American Council of the Blind Thrift Store, and board president of the Houston Center for Independent Living. Additionally, he is president of the Greater Houston Beep Baseball Association, secretary of the Houston Council of the Blind, and an associate minister and disabilities ministry leader at New Faith Church. Previously, he served as a member of Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Governing Board. Garrett received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

David Lunt of Haslet is a Senior Supplier Diversity Manager at Fidelity Investments, LLC. He is a member of the Disability:IN North Texas Board and the Fort Worth Mayor’s Committee on Persons With Disabilities. Additionally, he is co-founder and former chair of Fidelity Investments Enable Texas Employee Resource Group and the founder of the Fidelity American Sign Language Club.

Janet "Jan" McSorley of Austin is Vice President of Accessibility for Assessments at Pearson and was previously a K-12 Educator and assistive technology specialist for 26 years. She is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals. Additionally, she is an assistant troop leader and booth coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, a section parent of Westwood High School Band Boosters, and a high school team support for AWANA. McSorley received a Bachelor of Journalism, a Bachelor of Science in Special Education, and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from The University of Texas at Austin.

Joseph "Joe" Rogers of Amarillo is CEO of Panhandle Independent Living Center. Previously, he served as a member of the Amarillo commission on People with Disabilities. Rogers received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of San Francisco and a Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University.