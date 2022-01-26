Submit Release
2021 Annual Implementation Reporting Forms Due March 1

Online Reporting Now Available for Farmers

ANNAPOLIS, MD–The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding farmers regulated by the Nutrient Management Program that they are required to submit their 2021 Annual Implementation Reporting (AIR) forms by March 1, 2022. For a second year, farmers will have the option to submit their forms electronically via the Maryland OneStop portal.

Approximately 5,500 Maryland farmers are regulated by MDA’s Nutrient Management Program. These farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure, and must submit AIR forms summarizing their operation’s nutrient applications for the previous year. 

Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) operating under a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment should submit one combined reporting form along with a manure analysis to MDA’s Nutrient Management Program.

For those farmers who want to continue to submit paper reports, a mail-in option remains available. Paper forms will be mailed to all regulated farmers and are available for download on MDA’s website. For additional assistance in completing the AIRs, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management office

Maryland OneStop is a central hub for licenses, forms, certificates, permits, applications, and registrations from across the state’s agencies and departments. E-filing offers many advantages over paper, including faster processing time, less errors and delivery confirmation.

