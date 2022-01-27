Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market to Reach USD 4.89 billion By 2030 : Key Drivers and Challenges : Fatpos Global

Liquid Polyester Resin Market value is estimated at USD2.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach USD4.89 billion in 2030.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. This growth is anticipated due Increase in demand for consumer goods in various regions across the globe which will create a worldwide demand for Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin. Soaring demand of liquid saturated polyester resin from the packaging industry which comprises cans, containers, and boxes is projected to drive the growth of the global market. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness related to harmful effects of solvent-based products containing high VOC content is driving the growth of the global market.

“Liquid saturated resin is extensively used in the production of industrial coil coatings. Growth of various general industries like steel, chemical, consumer goods, and fertilizer are projected to propel the growth of the global market. Thus, the rapid expansion of the end-use industries is expected to influence the demand patterns in the emerging economies positively. Also, accelerating construction activities in the developing and developed nations (rising investments for universities, stadiums, hospitals, and residential buildings) along with the growth of the paints & coatings industry is anticipated to provide the new impetus the growth of the global market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-679

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market: Key Players

• Unitika Ltd

• SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Royal DSM N.V.

• TOYOBO CO. LTD.

• Evonik Industries

• Stepan Company

• Arkema S.A.

• Covestro AG

• Thai Urethane Plastic Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Gohsei

• Other Prominent Players

Saturated polyester resin in which the polyester backbone is saturated is termed as liquid saturated polyester resin. Saturated polyester is less reactive in comparison to unsaturated polyester resins. These unveil low molecular weight and can be utilized as a prominent reactant and plasticizer in the manufacturing of urethane polymers. They offer superior adhesion and excellent durability that makes them widely suitable for various applications like automotive paints, can & coil coating, industrial paints, flexible & rigid packaging, and others. They are also applied in anti-corrosion coatings on iron-steel structures having epoxy-based primers.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-679

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin market is segmented by Application into Can & Coil Coatings, Automotive Coatings, 2K PU Coatings, and Others; By End-Use into Food & Beverages, Industrial, Construction, Automotive and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-679

Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market Segments:

By Application

• Can & Coil Coatings

• Automotive Coatings

• 2K PU Coatings

• Others

By End-User

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Construction

• Automotive

• Others

Related Reports

Leather Chemicals Market

Ion Exchange Resins Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.