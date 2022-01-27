Qualifying Period Deadline Update

Submit Release
Wednesday, January 26, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— There are three consolidated cases regarding Alabama’s 2021 Redistricting Plan.

When the three-judge panel issued their ruling on January 24th extending the qualifying period, it was unclear whether the ruling pertained to only congressional candidates or to all candidates.  

Today, the court clarified its previous order and made it clear that the ruling applied only to congressional candidates.   

The consolidated orders (the order is identical in all cases) make clear that the qualifying extension moved to February 11th applies only to congressional candidates.

All other state and county candidates must qualify by the close of business on Friday, January 28, 2022.

View the orders here.

 

 

