Psychedelics Today Launches Vital: 12-Month Immersive and Inclusive Psychedelic Certificate Training for Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Designed to fill gaps in training landscape, offering scholarships and space for students of all backgrounds
- Holistic program bridges academic, clinical, philosophical and reflective approaches to psychedelic-informed practice
- Built on established Psychedelics Today training pedigree and delivered by over 30 industry leaders including Rick Strassman, M.D., William A. Richards, PH. D., and Devon Christie, M.D.
Psychedelic education and digital media leaders, Psychedelics Today, today announced the launch of Vital, a holistic, immersive 12-month certificate program focused on the elements of psychedelic therapy and integration for professionals.
“The interest in psychedelics as a therapeutic tool is growing rapidly, and the demand for safe, ethical and effective treatment and integration is growing exponentially – with no signs of slowing,” said Psychedelics Today CEO and co-founder, Joe Moore. “With over 9,000 students enrolled in our eLearning platform and 500 graduates of our eight-week, 47-hour program ‘Navigating Psychedelics’, we developed Vital to fill a gap in the existing psychedelic training field. Especially around breaking down barriers to access and by offering a more human-centric and integrative perspective to healing during this crucial time for mental health.”
Designed for medical professionals, psychotherapists, coaches, nurses, and complementary health practitioners who are called to incorporate psychedelics safely and ethically into their existing practice, the Vital curriculum is made up of five core modules, two electives, six experiential retreat options (one required) and a final integration project.
All classes are remote to accommodate a global student population, with webinars, lectures and study groups combining for a total of 180 hours of teaching time, spread out over 12 months. Upon completion, students receive a Certificate in Psychedelic Therapies and Integration. Continuing Education Credits are available (pending approval).
Vital is delivered by and developed in collaboration with world-leading academic and clinical researchers, therapists and physicians. Over 30 global teachers including, Rick Strassman, M.D. (University of New Mexico School of Medicine), William A. Richards, PH. D. (John Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research), and Devon Christie, M.D. (Numinus Wellness) are involved with the training program.
“Over the past six years, we have developed so many strong relationships and worked closely with pioneers of research, clinical treatment and community advocacy. In leveraging our network, we’ve created a program that spans clinical practice, research protocols, and somatic and philosophical study,” said Psychedelics Today co-founder, Kyle Buller M.S., LAC. “We are witnessing a burgeoning of the psychedelic movement, and with so much new research and exponential growth in professional and public interest, it was important for us to ensure that Vital be both comprehensive and cutting-edge in its offering.”
While preference is given to applicants with demonstrated experience in healthcare, wellness or psychedelics, no licensure is required to apply. Vital is a truly inclusive training program and welcomes students from diverse professional backgrounds – licensed or unlicensed clinicians, medically trained healthcare professionals, legacy operators, and integrative wellness practitioners.
“We wanted to create space for a diverse student population and bring richness in perspective and experience to in-class discussions and group work, using a drug agnostic approach,” Moore explained. “There is no one-size-fits all approach to this work, and informed perspective is crucial. Vital will equip students with the tools and knowledge to support a broad range of clients.”
Scholarships are available to applicants who demonstrate financial need or identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, military members/veterans, and those who serve marginalized populations and geographically underserved communities.
Classes begin on April 19, 2022, and registrations are open now. Applications are reviewed and approved on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to scholarship applicants and Psychedelics Today alumni. Applications will be accepted until March 27, 2022.
About Psychedelics Today
Psychedelics Today is a leading digital media, education, and training company in the field of psychedelic studies. Psychedelics Today has operations spanning journalism, broadcasting, training, conferences, and social media. The podcast 'Psychedelics Today' has over 2.5 million downloads and the online training platform 'Psychedelic Education Center' has enrolled over 9,000 students.
For Information on Vital:
Visit Vital online here.
Email vital@psychedelicstoday.com for program enquiries.
Disclaimer: Psychedelics Today reminds program applicants that neither Vital, nor any current Psychedelics Today training offerings provide the authority to break local, state or federal laws pertaining to the use, possession, supply or facilitation of controlled drugs or substances. Psychedelics Today encourages applicants to research laws in their area of residence or practice and speak with a legal professional to understand the risks and to avoid arrest, prosecution or professional disqualification.
About Psychedelics Today
Psychedelics Today is a leading digital media, education, and training company in the field of psychedelic studies. Psychedelics Today has operations spanning journalism, broadcasting, training, conferences, and social media. The podcast 'Psychedelics Today' has over 2.5 million downloads and the online training platform 'Psychedelic Education Center' has enrolled over 9,000 students.
Disclaimer: Psychedelics Today reminds program applicants that neither Vital, nor any current Psychedelics Today training offerings provide the authority to break local, state or federal laws pertaining to the use, possession, supply or facilitation of controlled drugs or substances. Psychedelics Today encourages applicants to research laws in their area of residence or practice and speak with a legal professional to understand the risks and to avoid arrest, prosecution or professional disqualification.
