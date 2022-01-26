Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 7:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun and was recovered from the suspect.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

