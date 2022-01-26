Submit Release
Sign up for the Maine App Challenge!

There’s an App for that!

Are you a student who’s interested in app design? Or a teacher looking for ways to get your students more involved with innovative processes? Consider signing up for the Maine App Challenge! Since 2015, the Maine App Challenge has provided Maine students with the opportunity to delve into the technology sector of app design and development. The Maine App Challenge is open to middle and high school students age 13+. Submissions give students a chance to win scholarships and other prizes.

To help support the development of the skills needed to be successful, The Maine App Challenge is offering free innovation workshops through the University of Maine’s Foster Center for Innovation.

The Maine App Challenge is accepting submissions now through May 15, 2022.

Click here for more information and details about the Maine App Challenge.

 

