SalesScreen and RevGenius Agree to First of Its Kind Partnership
SalesScreen brings gamification to RevLeague Sales Development, a competitive league and game-changing cohort learning fellowship.
SalesScreen is more than creating a winning sales atmosphere amongst colleagues. By partnering with RevGenius, we want to make sales work more fun and exciting for all.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a sales gamification company that for the past 10 years has empowered revenue teams to engage their sales forces with the most comprehensive and effective gamification platform in the game, today announced a first of its kind partnership with RevGenius adding gamification technology to the company’s competitive sales development league and cohort learning platform.
— Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen’s founder and CEO
SalesScreen has established a partnership with RevGenius as a part of an expanded offering into 2022, adding gamification capabilities to RevGenius’s peer-to-peer community learning program, RevLeague Sales Development.
Previously RevLeague officially launched in late 2021 after a year-long experiment watching SDR’s and Full Cycle AE-s compete with and help one another hit and surpass their goals. After seeing peer-to-peer learning, combined with competition, and access to innovative tools, RevGenius continues its community cohort program, expanding it into – "RevLeague Sales Development” to replicate these learnings and share with more people.
RevLeague Sales Development is a powerful 8-week cohort program that enables sales development professionals and teams to produce more results in today’s competitive market. Through a hyper-targeted curriculum and an exclusive community, the program enables SDRs, BDRs and AEs to maximize their impact and scale hyper-growth companies faster than ever before.
SalesScreen is a perfect partner to add value to the offering RevGenius already provides with their impressive track record of performance-boosting sales programs solutions.
About SalesScreen:
SalesScreen is a leading gamification platform that accelerates human performance for revenue teams. Our mission is to help our customers improve sales performance and build happier workplaces — whatever that may look like. Launched in 2014 by a small group of world-class engineers from a top tech school in Norway, SalesScreen is now used by thousands of teams around the world. Working with top sales-driven companies such as WOM, Chargebee, and GoSite. For more information, please visit salesscreen.com.
