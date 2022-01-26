Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 25, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1304

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

January 25, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

Motion to Proceed

HB 199, HB 285, and

HB 333 (Benninghoff)

 

 

189 – 11       

HB 199 PN 2654

118 – 82        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 285 PN 2655

146 – 54        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 324 PN 0298

200 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 333 PN 2656

125 – 75        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 624 PN 0586

200 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1304

 

Bills Referred

 

SB 1019    State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1059      To Appropriations

HB 1341      To Appropriations

HB 1445      To Appropriations

HB 1594      To Appropriations

HB 2219      To Appropriations

SB 533         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 199        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 285        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 324        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 333        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 624        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 291         From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1571      From Transportation as Amended 

HB 1958      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2126      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2216      From Transportation as Committed

SB 153         From Transportation as Committed

SB 736         From Transportation as Committed

HB 844         From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 845         From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1104      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 1790      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2042      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2048      From Labor and Industry as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 19

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 385

HB 662

HB 1577

HB 1733

HB 1862

HB 1867

HB 2143

SB 478

SB 479

SB 251

SB 739

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 385

HB 662

HB 1733

SB 251

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

