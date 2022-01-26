Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 25, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
Convened at 11:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1304
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
January 25, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Motion to Proceed
HB 199, HB 285, and
HB 333 (Benninghoff)
189 – 11
118 – 82 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
146 – 54 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
200 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
125 – 75 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
200 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1304
Bills Referred
SB 1019 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 1059 To Appropriations
HB 1341 To Appropriations
HB 1445 To Appropriations
HB 1594 To Appropriations
HB 2219 To Appropriations
SB 533 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 199 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 285 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 324 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 333 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 624 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 291 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 1571 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1958 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2126 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2216 From Transportation as Committed
SB 153 From Transportation as Committed
SB 736 From Transportation as Committed
HB 844 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 845 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 1104 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 1790 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 2042 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 2048 From Labor and Industry as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 19
HB 151
HB 152
HB 359
HB 385
HB 662
HB 1577
HB 1733
HB 1862
HB 1867
HB 2143
SB 478
SB 479
SB 251
SB 739
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 152
HB 359
HB 385
HB 662
HB 1733
SB 251
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.