Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 25, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

Communications Received

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1304

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

January 25, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, February 7, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1304

Bills Referred

SB 1019 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 1059 To Appropriations

HB 1341 To Appropriations

HB 1445 To Appropriations

HB 1594 To Appropriations

HB 2219 To Appropriations

SB 533 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 199 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 285 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 324 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 333 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 624 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 291 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1571 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1958 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2126 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2216 From Transportation as Committed

SB 153 From Transportation as Committed

SB 736 From Transportation as Committed

HB 844 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 845 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1104 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 1790 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2042 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2048 From Labor and Industry as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 19

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 385

HB 662

HB 1577

HB 1733

HB 1862

HB 1867

HB 2143

SB 478

SB 479

SB 251

SB 739

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 385

HB 662

HB 1733

SB 251

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.