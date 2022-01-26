Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 26, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 26, 2022
Convened at 11 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 979
HB 1479
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 253
HB 764
HB 1122
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Speaker Cutler:
Pursuant to the Rules of the House for the 2021-22 Legislative Session, I am hereby appointing Representative Frank Burns Democratic Chairman of the Professional Licensure Committee.
Sincerely,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 253
HB 979
HB 1122
HB 1479
Bills Referred
HB 2278 Professional Licensure
HB 2279 State Government
HB 2280 Finance
HB 2281 State Government
HB 2282 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2283 Consumer Affairs
HB 2284 Appropriations
Bills Recommitted
HB 19 To Appropriations
HB 105 To Appropriations
HB 1867 To Appropriations
HB 2143 To Appropriations
SB 478 To Appropriations
SB 479 To Appropriations
SB 739 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1059 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1341 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1594 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2072 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2219 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 253 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1122 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 709 From State Government as Committed
HB 1925 From State Government as Committed
HB 2159 From State Government as Amended
HB 2269 From State Government as Committed
SB 1019 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 777
HB 846
HB 1328
HB 1330
HB 1440
SB 82
SB 291
SB 915
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 777
HB 846
SB 82
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution urging the State Council on Interstate Educational Opportunity for Military Children and the Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission to expand eligibility in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children to members of the National Guard and Reserve who are not or did not serve on active duty.
|
|
201 – 0
|
|
|
|
|
201 – 0
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, February 7, 2022 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.