Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 26, 2022

Convened at 11 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 979

HB 1479

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 253

HB 764

HB 1122

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

January 26, 2022

 

Speaker Cutler:

 

Pursuant to the Rules of the House for the 2021-22 Legislative Session, I am hereby appointing Representative Frank Burns Democratic Chairman of the Professional Licensure Committee.

 

Sincerely,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 253

HB 979

HB 1122

HB 1479

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2278   Professional Licensure

HB 2279   State Government

HB 2280   Finance

HB 2281   State Government

HB 2282   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2283   Consumer Affairs

HB 2284   Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 19           To Appropriations

HB 105        To Appropriations

HB 1867      To Appropriations

HB 2143      To Appropriations

SB 478         To Appropriations

SB 479         To Appropriations

SB 739         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1059     From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1341     From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1594     From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2072     From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2219     From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 253       From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1122     From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 709       From State Government as Committed

HB 1925     From State Government as Committed

HB 2159     From State Government as Amended

HB 2269     From State Government as Committed

SB 1019     From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 777

HB 846

HB 1328

HB 1330

HB 1440

SB 82

SB 291

SB 915

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 777

HB 846

SB 82

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 166

A Resolution urging the State Council on Interstate Educational Opportunity for Military Children and the Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission to expand eligibility in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children to members of the National Guard and Reserve who are not or did not serve on active duty.

                   

  A03544 (PENNYCUICK)

201 – 0          

 

 

 

 

                   201 – 0

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, February 7, 2022 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

