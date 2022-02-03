A Journey Throughout the Land Of Light And Shadow

A new game where players search through dungeons to find items, defeat monsters, and complete quests to save their city.

GDYNIA, POLAND, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreaming Wizard Games is launching Dungeon Legends II, a new game where players search through dungeons to find items, defeat monsters, and complete quests to save their city.

Imagine waking up cold and in an unfamiliar place; you hear something scurrying in the shadows behind you. Soon, you quickly start exploring and searching for a weapon to protect yourself, searching far and wide in this vast dungeon, slaying every monster in your path. Everything goes back to silence, and you can take a breath for now.

Dungeon Legends II is being developed and published by Dreaming Wizard Games and offers players a unique perspective on a dungeon crawler RPG game. With twelve huge levels and twenty kilometers of dungeons, there are plenty of hiding places and collectibles to find. There are over 700 different items to search for and thirty types of enemies that you will have to encounter along the way. The twelve underground levels are divided into four groups with different architecture, enemies, and Challenges. Dungeon Legends II is waiting for a new dungeon master.

Łukasz has been playing computer games since the 1980s, and it has been an essential part of his life. After years of playing dungeon crawler RPG games like Dungeon Master and Eye of Beholder, Łukasz decided to create his own dungeon. For many years he has been working in architectural visualization, 3d animation, and programming in Java and C++, so it was easy to connect all three to start developing the game. Working on computers is only half of Łukasz’s life; the other half is a tour guide in Gdansk, Poland. After completing Dungeon Legends RPG released in 2014, Łukasz heard what the fans wanted and challenged the sequel to be bigger and better.

Łukasz is working every day to complete and launch Dungeon Legends II for early 2022. An RPG-style game with constant changes of enemies and loot, Dungeon Legends II is sure to keep everyone on their toes. Dungeon Legends is a dungeon crawler RPG game with plenty of uncertainty around every corner. With randomly distributed items developing your character, search throughout the dungeon to find armor, weapons, potions, keys, magic, and quest items.

More Information on Dungeon Legends II, including images, gameplay videos, and story overviews, can be found on the games website: HERE. Download Dungeon Legends II on the Google Play store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DungeonLegends2) and the Apple Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dungeon-legends-2-rpg-games/id1603900876#?platform=iphone).