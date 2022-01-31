Taking it to the Streets Homeless Housing Partnership
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Our non-profit is pleased to be teaming up with WeFunder. A partnership to benefit the homeless.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, is teaming up with the investment platform. WeFunder to launch our Regulation Crowdfunding efforts to raise capital for our expansion into taking on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder - Taking it to the Streets
The WeFunder platform (with highly regulated oversight by the SEC and FINRA) lets friends, family, customers, and community members invest in companies they believe
in with investments as small as $100.
Our raise is currently in the “testing the waters” mode while we finalize our paperwork and SEC filings. So at this time, only taking reservations, not actually investing yet.
Taking it to the Street goes live – February 1st.
Taking it to the Streets New Homeless Housing Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact.
For more information:
www.takingittothestreets.net
Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets
+1 510-444-7469
rene@takingittothestreets.net