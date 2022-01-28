America's Premiere Wedding Cake Baker, Jasmine Rae de Lung, Entices Tasters Worldwide in Pandemic @JasmineRaeCakes

VOGUE France features Fine Art Cake Baker Jasmine Rae

Fine Art Cake Maker, Jasmine Rae de Lung, Sculpts Dessert upon the Palate with Cognitive Science and Psychology

I believe art should reveal the hand of the artist.” — Jasmine Rae de Lung

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae de Lung cake designs, appearing in VOGUE and Wedding Rule's Top 10 Wedding Cake Bakers, are whimsical, organic, surprising, or even austere—a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a chemical explosion of sugar. @JasmineRaeCakes sculpts masterpieces worldwide from Italy, Dubai, Malaysia and more.

The pandemic has been changing the x-factors of Jasmine Rae Cakes' external world. As a result, Jasmine Rae has become more committed to her voice as an artist and forges a way for her to stand out in her fine art inspired uniqueness.

Jasmine Rae de Lung is born in San Francisco. She earned her masters while running her cake studio Jasmine Rae Cakes established in 2006. With a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science and a M.A. in Psychology, she designs cakes with nuanced revelation. The cornerstone of Jasmine Rae’s work is the natural process—relying on experienced skills to set up her materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries; and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. She holds her client in mind, replaying the parts of herself that overlap with theirs, their vision, their celebration, until they have an outcome that is personal and authentic.

“You [Jasmine Rae de Lung] will go down in our history as the best partner for our cake. We are truly blessed and lucky and fortunate to have met you, and to have had the opportunity to get one of your masterpieces,” describes D&D.

Jasmine Rae is fascinated by materials curled by the effect of time, boasting the articulation of use and wear from life past. She recreates this look of aging afresh, in food ironically, crafting her decorative sugar surfaces with a delicate hand, pushing the sugar's potential for that richness beyond what she previously known or seen, forging textures that play with light and shadow. Each cake shows something new.

Jasmine Rae paints the scene, “I find it extremely relevant to my work and life, in part because it’s now part of my identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.”

A lot goes into caring for the cake all the way through to its delivery. A couple weeks in advance, Jasmine Rae Cakes take into consideration the expected weather of the day, location on property, leveling the table, viability and design of the cake stand, proportion to the display table, etc. ultimately, managing the client's work of art to the assigned venue of delivery.

If you are an engaged couple or a planner seeking to book with Jasmine Rae Cakes or to schedule a tasting, please complete the form at the bottom of https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/new-index-1. For general inquires, you may also email inquiry@jasmineraecakes.com. Follow Jasmine Rae @JasmineRaeCakes https://www.instagram.com/jasmineraecakes/

Inspiration behind Jasmine de Lung's as a Top Fine Art Cake Maker. Follow @JasmineRaeCakes Masterpieces at www.jasmineraecakes.com/portfolio